Hello, fall beauty inspo.
The MTV VMAs have become known for outrageous moments, and this year was no different. In addition to explosive performances and controversial couples, the stars made an impact when it came to bold beauty looks. Ahead, discover the most memorable glam looks straight from the red carpet.
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
The smokey eye will never go out of style, and Ashley Graham’s makeup look is an excellent reminder as to why. Her cat-eye shape is perfectly sultry and glam, and her neutral lip and soft blush keep things nice and balanced.