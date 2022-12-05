(Red Carpet)
Florence Pugh’s Fashion Awards Dress Has Pockets & That Makes It More Awesome
See everyone’s outfits on the red carpet.
December is a busy month for London’s fashion elite. For starters, on Sunday, Dec. 4 celebrities gathered at The Londoner Hotel for a high-profile dinner to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. The following night, the British Fashion Council hosted an event to celebrate the United Kingdom’s most prominent tastemakers and industry luminaries. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the guests who attended wore their best red carpet outfits to the 2022 Fashion Awards ceremony.
On Dec. 5, celebrities, models, designers, and artists all arrived to London’s Royal Albert Hall. They prepared a lineup of next-level outfits for the occasion. Naomi Campbell, for instance, came to the venue in a glittering bespoke silver gown from Valentino. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh wowed the crowd in a backless scarlet red gown from the same label, and it had pockets! Jodie Turner-Smith, host of the 2022 Fashion Awards, was impossible to miss in her juicy, lime green-colored Gucci dress. That was just the tip of the iceberg, as other A-listers like Tilda Swinton, Lila Moss, Winnie Harlow, and more wore their most memorable red carpet looks to date, too.
Keep scrolling for a closer look at all the glamorous ensembles, ahead.
Naomi Campbell
In Valentino.
Florence Pugh
In a Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Tilda Swinton
In Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.
Ashley Graham
In Jimmy Choo and Rainbow K jewelry.
Jodie Turner-Smith
In Gucci.
Lila Moss
In KNWLS.
Simone Ashley
In 16Arlington.
Irina Shayk
In H&M.
Winnie Harlow
In Iris van Herpen.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In Valentino.
Adut Akech
In a Nensi Dojaka gown.
Elsa Hosk
In Miu Miu.
Paloma Elsesser
In a black see-through dress.
Stella Maxwell
In Self-Portrait.
Lily James
In Rodarte.
Law Roach
In a gold and black look.
Rita Ora
In Nensi Dojaka.
FKA Twigs
In Rick Owens.
Alexa Chung
In Prada.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Dior.
Sabrina Carpenter
In an Alberta Ferretti dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.