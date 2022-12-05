Florence Pugh’s Fashion Awards Dress Has Pockets & That Makes It More Awesome

December is a busy month for London’s fashion elite. For starters, on Sunday, Dec. 4 celebrities gathered at The Londoner Hotel for a high-profile dinner to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. The following night, the British Fashion Council hosted an event to celebrate the United Kingdom’s most prominent tastemakers and industry luminaries. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the guests who attended wore their best red carpet outfits to the 2022 Fashion Awards ceremony.

On Dec. 5, celebrities, models, designers, and artists all arrived to London’s Royal Albert Hall. They prepared a lineup of next-level outfits for the occasion. Naomi Campbell, for instance, came to the venue in a glittering bespoke silver gown from Valentino. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh wowed the crowd in a backless scarlet red gown from the same label, and it had pockets! Jodie Turner-Smith, host of the 2022 Fashion Awards, was impossible to miss in her juicy, lime green-colored Gucci dress. That was just the tip of the iceberg, as other A-listers like Tilda Swinton, Lila Moss, Winnie Harlow, and more wore their most memorable red carpet looks to date, too.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at all the glamorous ensembles, ahead.

Naomi Campbell

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Florence Pugh

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In a Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tilda Swinton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Ashley Graham

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In Jimmy Choo and Rainbow K jewelry.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Gucci.

Lila Moss

David M. Benett/Getty Images

In KNWLS.

Simone Ashley

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In 16Arlington.

Irina Shayk

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

In H&M.

Winnie Harlow

Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Iris van Herpen.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Adut Akech

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a Nensi Dojaka gown.

Elsa Hosk

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Paloma Elsesser

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

In a black see-through dress.

Stella Maxwell

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Self-Portrait.

Lily James

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Law Roach

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

In a gold and black look.

Rita Ora

David M. Benett/Getty Images

In Nensi Dojaka.

FKA Twigs

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rick Owens.

Alexa Chung

David M. Benett/Getty Images

In Prada.

Elizabeth Debicki

David M. Benett/Getty Images

In Dior.

Sabrina Carpenter

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

In an Alberta Ferretti dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.