The 2021 award season is officially in full swing. There’s barely been time to recover from the jaw-dropping barrage of beauty and fashion from New York Fashion Week and last week’s Met Gala, but that hasn’t stopped the stars from pulling out all the stops on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, particularly in their nail looks. It seems that all of Hollywood is (understandably) thrilled to be gathering in person once again, which adds another level of excitement and sacredness to these kinds of events — as well as the beauty moments.

As the nail art trend continues to surge, manicures are becoming more and more prominent on the red carpet. It’s become common for celebs to forgo dramatic makeup in favor of a standout nail look (which stars like Taraji P. Henson and Cynthia Erivo proudly show off to the cameras as they pose on the carpet). At the 2021 Emmys, long acrylics, classic colors like black, white, and red, and of course, French manicures, are proving to be hugely popular styles.

Ahead, get a peek at the best, most glamorous nail looks straight from the 2021 Emmys red carpet — and prepare to get all your fall mani inspiration.

Emma Corrin

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thank goodness Emma Corrin’s cream-colored gloves don’t cover her lengthy black claws, which add a dramatic edge to her look.

Rachel Lindsay

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can’t go wrong with a black-and-white mani and clearly, Rachel Lindsay got the memo.

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo’s French mani is the perfect complement to her ultra-glam lashes and jewelry.

Taraji P. Henson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blood-red nails are a staple for fall. With some added bling, Taraji P. Henson is taking this classic color to the next level.