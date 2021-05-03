It’s an extremely exciting day for makeup lovers all over the world. Why? Because Zara Beauty is officially here, and it’s even better than anyone could’ve imagined — beauty editors included. Next Wednesday, May 12, is when folks can finally get their hands on the hotly anticipated collection, so it’s just around the corner. In the meantime, here’s a full breakdown of the products and what you can expect from the retail mecca’s first foray into the world of beauty.

Before getting into the products themselves, it’s definitely worth mentioning that Zara tapped none other than world-renowned makeup artist, Diane Kendal, to help bring their vision to fruition. Naturally, the British MUA — who’s worked with everyone from runway models to A-list celebrities like Kaia Gerber — did not disappoint. Kendal worked tirelessly with the brand to create a comprehensive makeup collection that’s inclusive, cleanly formulated, and of course, super high quality. They also housed the products in refillable packaging in an effort to be sustainable.

“When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use,” says Kendall in a press release sent to TZR. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all. I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails.”

Whether you lean toward natural makeup looks or like to go really bold, there’s truly something for everyone in this line. Speaking of which: Let’s get into the actual products. The collection features six lip products, four face and eye offerings, 39 shades of nail polish, and lastly, six brushes.

Let’s start with lips. Zara worked with Kendal to develop four different lipsticks: the Ultimatte Matte Lipstick (14 shades), the Cult Satin Lipstick (eight shades), the Stiletto Demi-Matte Lipstick (10 shades), and the Tinted Balm Lipstick (five shades). While the latter is on the sheerer side because it’s a balm, the other three formulas are ultra-pigmented and require just one swipe to get a gorgeous, full-on finish. Apart from lipstick, the brand also launched two additional products for your pout: the Nourishing Jelly Lip Oil and the Velvet Pigment Lip Gloss, both of which come in four ultra-flattering shades.

As for eye products, Zara is dropping two different palettes: the Eye Colour in 6 Eyeshadow Palette, which comes in five color schemes, and the Eye Colour in 2 Eyeshadow Duo, which is available in nine different shade combinations. Additionally, there’s a Metal Foil Loose Pigment that comes in four high-voltage metallic hues, as well as one matte black liquid eyeliner.

Now onto face makeup. The brand came out with a blush palette called the Cheek Colour in 3 Palette (offered in three shades), as well as its Face Colour in 1 Bronzer, which is a powder formula that comes in nine different colors to suit all skin tones. There's also Cheek Colour in 1 — a blush that comes in nine shades — and finally, a powder Highlighter in two pearly hues.

It doesn’t stop there. Zara also developed a line of 39 nail polishes, along with six different brushes for the face and eyes. According to the brand, the nail lacquers are made with natural ingredients, yet they still boast the same high performance as “traditional” polishes.

Zara Beauty is set to launch on May 12 in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Then, come June, it’ll be available in the Middle East as well. What’s more: On zara.com, folks will be able to shop the full collection and see how the products look on themselves with the retailer’s virtual try-on tool. In regards to pricing, the products range from $7 to $25, with refills starting at $5.

Needless to say, set those iCal reminders now, because you do not want to miss out on what’s bound to be one of the biggest makeup launches of the year.

