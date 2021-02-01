In honor of Black History Month, Yelp is doing what it does best — highlighting small and local businesses. On Jan. 28, the online platform revealed its Black-Owned Businesses to Watch in 2021 list, which features highly rated Black-owned businesses on Yelp across food, home, and beauty. Moreover, Yelp shared impressive data showing that users have turned out to support: general searches for Black-owned businesses went up 2,400% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

"Supporting local businesses has always been core to the mission of Yelp, and we're seeing our users increasingly search for Black-owned businesses to support," noted a press quote from Tara Lewis, Yelp Trend Expert. "In fact, searches for Black-owned nail salons were up 164% year over year and searches for Black-owned barbers were up 1,122% for the same time period. There are so many amazing Black-owned businesses to discover and we created this list of Ones to Watch as a guide to use throughout the year."

Wondering about the metrics that went into the lineup? Good question. Yelp created its sweeping list by curating businesses that have self-identified as Black-owned and are in Yelp business Collections that feature "Black-owned" or "Black owner" in the titles. Additionally, Yelp paid attention to the reviews on its site, too — factoring in year-over-year review counts and average ratings — while making sure it featured cities all over America by only including two businesses per metro area and category.

More than 30 businesses fall into Yelp's beauty category, with California to Ohio to Texas represented in the list. Ahead, explore each beauty-adjacent business from Yelp's Black-Owned Businesses to Watch in 2021 list.