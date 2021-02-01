(Beauty)
30 Black-Owned Beauty Businesses On Yelp To Watch, According To The Platform
Keep your eye on these Black-owned businesses.
In honor of Black History Month, Yelp is doing what it does best — highlighting small and local businesses. On Jan. 28, the online platform revealed its Black-Owned Businesses to Watch in 2021 list, which features highly rated Black-owned businesses on Yelp across food, home, and beauty. Moreover, Yelp shared impressive data showing that users have turned out to support: general searches for Black-owned businesses went up 2,400% in 2020 as compared to 2019.
"Supporting local businesses has always been core to the mission of Yelp, and we're seeing our users increasingly search for Black-owned businesses to support," noted a press quote from Tara Lewis, Yelp Trend Expert. "In fact, searches for Black-owned nail salons were up 164% year over year and searches for Black-owned barbers were up 1,122% for the same time period. There are so many amazing Black-owned businesses to discover and we created this list of Ones to Watch as a guide to use throughout the year."
Wondering about the metrics that went into the lineup? Good question. Yelp created its sweeping list by curating businesses that have self-identified as Black-owned and are in Yelp business Collections that feature "Black-owned" or "Black owner" in the titles. Additionally, Yelp paid attention to the reviews on its site, too — factoring in year-over-year review counts and average ratings — while making sure it featured cities all over America by only including two businesses per metro area and category.
More than 30 businesses fall into Yelp's beauty category, with California to Ohio to Texas represented in the list. Ahead, explore each beauty-adjacent business from Yelp's Black-Owned Businesses to Watch in 2021 list.
- Bello Hair Salon – Campbell, CA
- Spavia Day Spa – Long Beach, CA
- Monocle Tattoo – Los Angeles, CA
- Santa Cruz Thread – Santa Cruz, CA
- Beautybyblair – Sherman Oaks, CA
- Nails By Ellamarie – Vallejo, CA
- Claire’s Massage Studio – Walnut Creek, CA
- All-Star Barbershop – Denver, CO
- Spa Flow – Washington DC
- Skincare by Tova – Miami Gardens, FL
- Naked Bar Soap – Orlando, FL
- Harlem Zen – Atlanta, GA
- Respire Massage & Spa – Atlanta, GA
- The Cave Uptown – Columbus, GA
- Nwar Studios – Chicago, IL
- M.A.D. Nails – New Orleans, LA
- Vibe Nail Bar – Las Vegas, NV
- HooHa V-Spa – Las Vegas, NV
- SW3AT Sauna Studio – Jersey City, NJ
- Salon 718 – Myrtle Ave – Brooklyn, NY
- Harlem Natural Hair Salon – New York, NY
- The Nail Concierge – White Plains, NY
- Beyond Skin Aesthetics – Gahanna, OH
- Brown Sugar Nail Spa – Philadelphia, PA
- Now and Zen Bodyworks – Addison, TX
- BPolished Beauty Supply – Arlington, TX
- Pressed Roots – Dallas, TX
- Envy Us Beauty Supply – Alexandria, VA
- Sharps Barbershop – Virginia Beach, VA
- Kristina Kushner Aesthetics – Bellevue, WA
- Hair by Jamie Bunn – Federal Way, WA
- US Nails – Renton, WA