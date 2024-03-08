Not that we need a dedicated month to celebrate women, as we should be doing so all year, but it’s great that Women’s History Month creates a specific time and space to honor those who are truly making moves in the world. In beauty, women-owned brands are constantly innovating and propelling the industry forward, but the the ones who are also simultaneously giving back to underserved communities are really worth a shoutout.

Many brands like Indigenous-owned and operated cosmetics label Cheekbone Beauty have philanthropy embedded in their overall mission statement, with causes near and dear placed at the forefront. In the same vein, Ceremonia hones in on earth-focused causes, since its product formulations are centered around Latinx ingredients native to Latin America’s rainforests and natural landscape. Other brands like skin care label Saint Jane, have pinpointed specific causes — those rooted in women’s empowerment — as a greater calling.

No matter the causes or direction they choose to aim their efforts, these women-owned beauty brands are measuring their success beyond the checkout cart, sharing their profits and resources with the greater communities at large. Ahead, see how these labels are giving back in more ways than one.

Carol’s Daughter

In addition to her leading natural hair care brand, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price also has a passion for Black maternal health. The entrepreneur created the Love Delivered initiative to promote a healthier, safer birthing experience for Black birthing people. The program is in partnership with Mama Glow Foundation, and is designed to raise awareness and offer families expecting parents, and birth workers resources to doula services, doula trainings, and pre- and postpartum education materials.

Ceremonia

The hair care brand, centered around Latinx ingredients and beauty rituals, makes its philanthropy efforts, well, effortless. For every purchase on the brand’s website, 1% goes toward the earth-focused non-profit of your choice, which you select at checkout.

Cheekbone Beauty

Founder Jenn Harper, who is of Anishinaabe descent, has embedded giving into the ethos of Cheekbone Beauty. The beauty entrepreneur is passionate about causes that benefit Indigenous youth in particular and is consistently donating to various nonprofits. To date, the brand has donated over $250,000 to organizations, including First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada (FNCFCS) and Shannen’s Dream, which help ensure First Nations children and youth have the same education opportunities as others.

Glossier

@glossier

Glossier may be known for its iconic Cloud Paint and Balm Dot Com, but it’s also making waves for its giving efforts. First, there’s the Glossier Grants Program, which invests in Black beauty entrepreneurs. Since 2020, the brand has invested about $1.1 million dollars in beauty innovators. Also, on a more local level, there’s Glossier Goods, where each store across the US is stocked with specific merchandise that benefits a local nonprofit in the area, which benefits youth and entrepreneurs from communities of color.

California Naturals

The US-produced lifestyle brand, known for its no-nonsense formulas and ingredient transparency, is making moves for women this month. On March 8, the brand donated 100% (yes, 100%) of proceeds from its site purchases to Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Center, which is the only local nonprofit that specifically serves women and gender diverse individuals experiencing homelessness.

Saint Jane

The botanical-loving skin care brand is all about the girlies. Each year, 20% of profitability is donated to four nonprofits centered around empowering women. First is The Loveland Foundation, which assists communities of color gain access to mental health resources. Empower Her, is a nonprofit that helps survivors of sex traffic get back on their feet. Girls Crushing It is an entrepreneurship program for young girls that helps them gain leadership skills and confidence. And, finally, there’s Lipstick Angels, which provides oncology-safe cosmetics to cancer patients.

Vintner’s Daughter

@vintnersdaughter

Founder April Gargiulo’s original and ongoing mission for the award-winning brand has been to create performance-driven skin care and make a profound positive “impact on the skin, life, and world of its customers.” In line with this goal, she has committed 2% of all revenue to charities benefiting women, children, and the environment.

Thrive Causemetics

No, that’s not a typo. Causes are literally engrained in Thrive’s title as well as its business structure. The brand has ongoing contribution efforts that reach over 500 nonprofits throughout the world. Causes they support include but are not limited to those addressing domestic abuse, cancer, homelessness and poverty, veterans, and racial and social justice.

Tower28

The clean makeup brand donated $10k last year to Defy Ventures, a national nonprofit whose mission is to shift mindsets to give people with criminal histories their best shot at a second chance through entrepreneurship, career readiness, and personal development training programs delivered both in prison and in the community. This year, Tower28 plans to up the ante and donate some $25K as well as donate their time to volunteering for the program.

Rahua

@rahuabeauty

The “rainforest grown” beauty brand has two main charities that are near and dear to their heart. First, there’s The Pink Flamingos Project, which helps protect endangered species such as the pink flamingos throughout the Galápagos Islands, in which the brand donates 10% of all proceeds. Then, there’s EcoAgents, a non-profit that founders Anna Ayers and Fabian Lliguin founded to create awareness and protection around the Amazon rainforest.