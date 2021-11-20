40 Weird Beauty Products On Amazon That Are Totally Genius

We’re often made to believe that there are people who set the trends and people who follow them, but maybe the two aren’t so different. Maybe there’s a little bit of both in all of us. These 40 weird but genius beauty products on Amazon, for instance, appeal to the kind of beauty lovers who thrive on following the rules just as much as they do breaking them.

From innovative K-beauty finds to next-level face masks, these 40 brilliant products reflect so much of what’s happening in beauty right now, but are just weird enough to keep your routine interesting. And there are a ton of clever products to become enamored with on Amazon. So if you, like me, are the kind of person who likes to experiment with your beauty routine, it’s worth shopping around and taking a few risks. But how do you know which products are the perfect amount of unusual? What separates the weird-but-genius from the just plain weird? Staying on trend, and letting yourself depart from the trends, is a delicate balancing act — but you’ve got this. Look no further than these 40 expertly curated beauty products that are a little bit weird, but in a completely genius way.

1 This Blush That Stamps On In The Shape Of A Heart Amazon KAJA Cheeky Stamp $24 See On Amazon Add a touch of whimsy to your everyday makeup routine with one of these delightful KAJA Cheeky Stamps. Available in seven sheer, buildable shades from ‘Saucy’ to ‘Bossy’, this blush is designed to appeal to the kid in you, but it’s versatile enough — stamp it on once or twice per cheek depending on how bold you take your color — to serve grownup you. So, no matter how presentable your finish, you’ll still have the satisfaction of knowing how you got there: with a ridiculously cute stamp. What’s not to love? Available shades: 7

2 A Set of Towel Scrunchies To Dry Your Hair Faster While It’s Pulled Back Amazon Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies $15 See On Amazon If you love wearing your hair pulled back, even when it’s wet, these microfiber hair scrunchies from the woman-owned accessory brand Kitsch will revolutionize your hair-drying routine. Designed for all hair types and available in seven cute colors and prints, these ingenious ponytail holders act like mini towels that help absorb water while your hair is pulled back. “It leaves my hair smooth and wavy at the ends,” observed one of the scrunchie’s 6,000-plus fans on Amazon. “Very absorbent,” reported another, who also shared a pro tip: “Put them on your wrists when you wash your face to avoid water dripping down your arms.” Available colors and prints: 7

3 This Self-Heating Body Scrub To Up Your DIY Spa Game Amazon Bliss Hot Salt Scrub $15 See On Amazon No time for your esthetician lately? No problem. This self-heating scrub from Bliss brings the spa right to you. Infused with eucalyptus and rosemary oils, the scrub adds a touch of luxury to your bathing routine by instantly heating upon contact and — thanks to an ingenious combination of sea salt, glycerin, and algae — is designed to both exfoliate and moisturize your body. There’s no doubt that the benefits of this unique polish are just as satisfying as the experience of applying it: Your skin will be soft and smooth for days to come.

4 A Sweet-Smelling Hair Mask That Looks Like A Condiment Amazon TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack $16 See On Amazon Yeah, I know what it looks like, but believe me, it’s genius. TONYMOLY’s Haeyo Mayo hair mask might look and feel like the same stuff that goes on your deli sandwich, but weirdly and ingeniously enough, it’s actually designed to leave your hair smelling like vanilla and macadamia nuts. In fact, the hair mask’s macadamia seed oil combined with shea butter works to hydrate and moisturize, while, weirder yet, the product’s egg yolk extract gives your hair a healthy shine. Give it a shot.

5 This Small-But-Mighty Duo of Lip Exfoliating Brushes Amazon YOUKOOL Lip Brush Tool (2-Piece) $9 See On Amazon Suitable for all skin types, these silicone exfoliating brushes are designed to make your lips feel smoother and appear fuller by gently removing dead skin cells and stimulating blood circulation with their tiny round bristles. “Not only does it do a great job of removing dead skin, making my lips super soft,” one Amazon reviewer observed, “[but] it actually helps my lips plump up more than using a plumping gloss.” You’ll get two brushes in this $10 order, both made of hygienic and easy-to-clean silicone.

6 A Best-Selling Conditioning Cleanser To Keep Your Color Bold Amazon Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye $22 See On Amazon Available in 19 vibrant and natural shades, Keracolor Clenditioner instantly infuses your hair with color and only gets bolder with repeat usage. Apply a generous amount of this non-lathering conditioning cleanser in the shower, rinse thoroughly, and reap the benefits immediately. It’s perfect for maintaining your shade between salon visits, or when you’re simply craving a change without all the fuss of dying your hair. “It brought me back to my purple,” one of the cleanser’s 40,000-plus fans on Amazon exclaimed. “Can I marry this stuff?” Available shades: 19

7 These Beauty Spatulas That Prevent You From Wasting Precious Product Amazon S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas $7 See On Amazon These genius beauty spatulas allow you to make the most of your lotions, liquids, and serums by allowing you to reach deeply into tubes and bottles with small openings. Made with food-safe materials, these multi-purpose spatulas are just as suited for the kitchen as they are on your bathroom shelf or vanity. Available colors: 3

8 A Long-Lasting Lip Tint On A Convenient Keychain Amazon I'M MEME Color Key Ring Water Gel Tint $10 See On Amazon You know that dreaded feeling when you’re well into the perfect night out, you reach into your bag to reapply your lip color, and it’s absolutely nowhere to be found? Well, this ingenious I’m MEME Color Key Ring has you covered. Not only are the colors bold, unique, and long-lasting — there are 10 to choose from in shades like plum and coral — but the removable, loss-proof chain and holder will ensure it’s kept close for easy application anywhere. Available shades: 10

9 These Egg-Themed Beauty Sponges That Make Blending A Breeze Amazon Beauty Bakerie - Blending Egg Beauty Sponges $18 See On Amazon OK, so you probably never would’ve expected your beauty sponges to come packaged in what resembles a half-dozen egg carton, but after you try the Blending Egg Beauty Sponges from Beauty Bakerie, you’re not going to want them any other way. I mean, just look at them. These latex-free, bizarrely adorable egg sponges are designed to fit in the palm of your hand to make seamless blending quick and easy. A flawless finish can soon be yours by the most adorable means possible.

10 The Water-Light Hair Treatment That Works Wonders In 8 Seconds Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 See On Amazon With over 20,000 positive Amazon ratings and counting, L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water is clearly a bonafide miracle worker. “This turned my fine, frizzy hair into lovely, silky hair,” one reviewer raved. Another hailed it as a salon-grade conditioning treatment in a bottle, which makes sense: The product’s genius lamellar water technology works to give you silkier, shinier hair in just eight seconds, unlike most conditioners and hair masks that take minutes (and can weigh down your hair). Designed for all hair types — the dosage depends on how long and thick your hair is — and safe for color-treated hair, it’s no wonder the brand claims to sell one bottle of this transformative rinse-out treatment per minute.

11 A Mask For Your Pores — That’s Made Of Egg Whites Amazon SKINFOOD Egg White Pore Mask $14 See On Amazon Skinfood’s Egg White Pore Mask hydrates, moisturizes, and tightens your pores all at the same time. Packed with albumen, better known as egg whites, the mask is perfect for skin that’s on the oilier side as it’s designed to help regulate excessive sebum production. Gently massage into your freshly cleansed face, then rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes to achieve a satisfyingly smooth complexion.

12 A Neon Ice Roller To Jump-Start Your Morning Routine Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $15 See On Amazon Snap up one of these ESARORA ice rollers and discover just how quickly it becomes the first thing on your mind when you wake up. After storing it in the freezer at night, gently glide the roller along your face and neck before putting on your makeup each morning for an invigorating, icy massage. Available in nine vibrant colors, this genius little tool can be used on its own or with a face mask to soothe and depuff tired-feeling skin, but it also has some medicinal benefits: “The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away,” one of its 13,000-plus fans on Amazon raved. Others say it’s helpful for things like tension headaches and migraines. Available colors: 9

13 These Luxurious Under-Eye Patches Made of Snail Slime Amazon MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks $16 See On Amazon Now here’s a product that’s literally gold — 24-karat gold, to be exact. There’s another rare ingredient in Mizon’s Snail Repair eye patches, too, and it’s right there in the name: snail slime. An ingenious combination of snail slime, gold, and peptides works to both hydrate and brighten your under-eye area so effectively, shoppers on Amazon can’t get enough. “When I’m done on my eyes, I just use them on my upper lip,” one reviewer explained. “Affordable, effective, less wasteful, and multipurpose!”

14 A Set of Eucalyptus Shower Bombs For A Relaxing, Aromatic Experience Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (Pack of 15) $30 See On Amazon Infused with peppermint and eucalyptus, these shower steamers are designed to rejuvenate your sinuses and promote relaxation while you wash. Simply place one near (but not under) the running water and marvel at how the invigorating steam instantly transports you to the spa. This set of 15 shower steamers makes a great gift, too.

15 A Hydrating Face Mask That Looks & Smells Like Cake Amazon I DEW CARE Cake My Day Hydrating and Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Wash-Off Face Mask $25 See On Amazon This rinse-off mask from I DEW CARE contains hydrating rainbow sprinkles and hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate your skin. It looks and smells good enough to eat, and it’s a true treat to use — just leave it on for five to 10 minutes, up to three times a week, to keep your skin feeling plump, smooth, and refreshed.

16 This Weird Little Sponge Brush That Deep Cleans Your Face Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush $6 See On Amazon How could you possibly resist this Etude House silicone brush that’s shaped like a jellyfish? The weird little sponge brush simultaneously functions as a sponge and cleansing brush, deep cleaning your pores as it gently massages your skin. The silicone bristles get hard-to-reach makeup off of your face with minimal irritation, and it feels great, too. After using, simply separate the sponge and the brush to dry out. Easy, cute, and honestly, pretty genius.

17 A Zombie-Inspired Face Mask That Firms & Lifts Your Skin Amazon SKIN1004 Zombie Pack $31 See On Amazon In just 15 minutes, the Zombie Pack face mask promises to hydrate, exfoliate, lift, balance, and brighten your skin, among other benefits. Each set in this eight-pack of face masks comes with a powder, activator, and brush. Mix it all together on your face and emerge with a glow that’s anything but ghoulish. Weird? Sure. But ingenious too, especially when the product straight-up guarantees you’ll notice it working as soon as you apply it.

18 This Clever Eyeliner That Stamps On Perfect Wings Every Time Amazon The Flick Stick by Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 See On Amazon This winged eyeliner stamp makes achieving a classic, Bardot-worthy cat eye easy. Use one end of the double-sided pen to stamp your lid with a curved wing, and precisely define it with the other fine-tipped end. Its ingenious formula, which includes candelilla and carnauba wax, dries quickly and lasts long, so you can sport this glamorous eye without running the risk of smearing or constant touch-ups.

19 A Unique Exfoliating Towel All The Way From Japan Amazon GOSHI - Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon This GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel hails from Gunma, the 1,400-year-old textile capital of Japan. And you can tell. Designed to replace your loofah or scrub brush, the GOSHI towel’s rip-resistant weave is made of two ingeniously developed threads to keep you as smooth and clean as possible. The towel pairs with your favorite cleanser to produce a thick, cleansing lather, and it complements every skin type. You won’t want to get clean without it.

20 This Thermal Nail Polish That Changes Color Like A Mood Ring Amazon Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color Changing Mood Nail Polish $16 See On Amazon Remember back to junior high school days when mood rings were all the rage? This thermal nail polish from Brooklyn-based brand Cirque Colors weirdly and ingeniously channels those nostalgic relics by changing colors based on temperature. Available in a range of mystical-sounding colors from ‘Cast a Spell’ to ‘Enchanted’ to ‘Magic Turquoise’, this long-lasting, matte-finish nail polish makes for an unforgettable manicure. Available shades: 10

21 A Multi-Use Spray Made With Good-For-Skin Bacteria Amazon MaryRuth's Skincare Probiotic $40 check price when publishing See On Amazon There are so many reasons to incorporate topical probiotics (aka good-for-skin bacteria) into your routine, and this spray from Mary Ruth’s makes it so much easier. The USDA-organic spray can be used just like any other face mist, e.g. before going in with your serums and creams, after doing your makeup, or throughout the day for a quick refresh.

22 Weather-Proof Tanning Drops For The Sun-Kissed Skin You Crave Amazon L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face $14 See On Amazon Build the tan of your tropical-vacation dreams with these self-tanning drops from L’Oreal. Streak-free and non-sticky, the drops are versatile enough to mix with your sunscreen and moisturizer, and also contain hyaluronic acid to hydrate and moisturize your skin. Whether or not the sun is shining, after using these drops your skin certainly will be.

23 A Lightweight Lip Balm That Smoothes & Exfoliates Amazon e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator $4 See On Amazon If you’re consistently dealing with dry, chapped lips, try one of these e.l.f. lip exfoliators in “flavors” like ‘Sweet Cherry’, ‘Brown Sugar’, or ‘Coconut’. Infused with vitamin E, shea butter, and avocado, grape, and jojoba oils, the exfoliator’s genius conditioning formula is designed to gently exfoliate lips to remove dry, chapped skin and leave them feeling smooth. Available flavors: 3

24 This Genius Set Of Brushes To Suit Your Every Makeup Move Amazon Beauty Kate Oval Makeup Brushes $7 See On Amazon These oval makeup brushes come in five varying shapes to service every need your daily makeup routine demands, from foundation blending to eye-shadow application to lip contouring. The brushes are made of sturdy, synthetic bristles that tightly hold onto your powders and creams, and the extra wide handles provide a comfortable, no-slip grip. Best of all? They leave you with a fresh, flawless finish.

25 A Carbonated Face Mask That’s As Fun As It Is Effective Amazon Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $11 See On Amazon If blackheads and congested pores are concerns for you, try this Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubbly Clay Mask — and also try not to get hooked. Suitable for all skin types, this bubbly clay mask, made with mud and charcoal, makes for a weird masking experience, but it’s also incredibly fun to use. (“I haven’t laughed this hard in months,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.) Apply the clay mask to your face — avoiding the eye area — and relish the fast-acting bubbling sensation for three to five minutes before rinsing. Then enjoy smoother, hydrated skin for days to come.

26 This Cleansing Hair Rinse Made Of Apple Cider Vinegar Amazon Girl and Hair Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse $13 See On Amazon This apple cider vinegar hair rinse from the Black-owned, women-owned hair line Girl + Hair is designed to gently remove product buildup and repair damaged hair follicles. It cleverly balances your skin’s pH to seal and strengthen your hair, while the apple cider vinegar acts as a detangler and shine-enhancer. Vitamin E, rice water, and castor oil offer further nourishing benefits, while tea tree leaves your head with a refreshing tingling sensation after applying.

27 A Sheet Mask That’s Made From Real Diamond Particles Amazon SNP - Diamond Brightening Ampoule Korean Face Sheet Mask $17 See On Amazon Yep, you read that right. This Diamond Brightening Ampoule Mask from K-beauty brand Shining Nature Purity (SNP) contains finely ground diamond particles ingeniously designed to exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes and nourishes, while natural plant cellulose helps the sheet mask stay on tight so you can achieve its intended results: an invigorated complexion and a radiant glow.

28 This Weird, Neon Hot Tool For Effortless Beachy Waves Amazon Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver $29 See On Amazon Bouncy, beachy waves can be yours with a Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver. Available in either neon green or purple, this weird-but-effective hot tool features a deep-barrel design that allows you to achieve your preferred style of wave, whether that’s loose or sculpted. Meanwhile, tourmaline ceramic technology helps smooth away unwanted frizz and also adds shine. Shoppers on Amazon — over 35,000 and counting — especially appreciate its temperature control dial (you can easily switch between three settings) and the long-lasting results. “The waves can hold for days,” one reviewer marveled.

29 A Water-Based Exfoliator That’s Oddly Satisfying To Use Amazon Toyo Cure Aqua Gel Peeling Gel $38 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, you’ll want to know about Cure Natural Aqua Gel. The Japanese exfoliator works to gently remove dead skin cells with its ingenious, activated hydrogen water formula and the extracts of rosemary, aloe, and gingko. Apply two to three pumps of the gel to clean skin and gently massage for up to a minute before you rinse. Use one to two times a week for a smoother, brighter skin and a more even-looking complexion.

30 These Stainless Steel Facial Sticks For A Relaxing Cool-Down Ritual Amazon Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Magic Cooling Beauty Facial Sticks $18 See On Amazon Intriguing beauty brand Floraison wants to transport you to the spa with their cooling facial sticks. So, what are you waiting for? Sit back and reap the benefits of these weirdly addicting skin tools, which are ergonomically designed to mould to the contours of your face, stimulate your nerves, and boost your circulation. (They can even chill in your glass of wine — just keep them in the freezer in between uses.) There’s a cooling gel at the base of the sticks that can withstand colder temperatures for longer, resulting in a luxurious, cool-down facial experience that feels amazing on tired skin.

31 A Fan Favorite Exfoliating Mask — For Your Feet Amazon Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator $25 See On Amazon This lavender-scented foot peel from Baby Foot claims to give your feet a rebirth, and that’s no joke, according to the 25,000-plus Amazon users who swear by it. “My husband’s feet shedded like a snake and it was AWESOME,” one reviewer wrote. “My feet are now soft and smooth,” raved another. Slide your feet into these one-size-fits-all exfoliating booties, remove them after an hour, and wait five to seven days for the dead skin to peel off. The peeling can last up to two weeks, but ultimately, the mask restores your dry, cracked, and calloused feet to their baby-soft glory. Weird, but worth it.

32 This Ingenious Spray That Temporarily Conceals Unwanted Roots Amazon L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray $10 See On Amazon Magic is right there in its name, and according to 30,000-plus Amazon customers, that’s not an understatement. Designed to conceal light or gray roots within seconds, the Magic Root Cover Up spray from L’Oreal Paris is beloved by fans for how lightweight and effective it is — and how easy it is to use. “Sprays right on and looks so dang natural!” one Amazon reviewer enthused. Choose from 11 colors, including black, red, and blonde. Available shades: 11

33 A Purple Shampoo To Keep Your Blonde Looking Icy & Cool Amazon milk_shake Silver Shampoo $22 See On Amazon milk_shake’s Silver Shine Shampoo helps your blonde, silver, or gray hair stay cool (or, in other words, free of brassy undertones), even though the shampoo itself is purple. Weird? Yes. Genius? Absolutely. Made of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry extracts, as well as added milk protein to help with conditioning, this can also be used by brunettes with light highlights to keep them looking less orange.

34 This Electric Spatula That Deep Cleans Your Pores Amazon GUGUG Skin Scrubber Skin Spatula $25 See On Amazon This skin spatula makes a professional-grade facial at home possible. It relies on high-frequency vibrations to deep clean your face. Depending on which of its four modes you’re using, it unclogs your pores or gently massages while helping your skin absorb nutrients when combined with your favorite skin care products. Available in your choice of purple or white, this rechargeable device looks so expensive and modern — and achieves such spa-worthy results — no one will believe you picked it up on Amazon.

35 A Set Of Skin Spatulas That Make Your Messiest Products Go On Clean Amazon Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush $4 See On Amazon This cute and effective brush duo is such a crowd-pleaser. “The silicone brush is very flexible and spreads the product on my face nicely,” said one of the 50,000-plus Amazon users who gave the brush set a five-star rating. Soft and hygienic, the brushes come in two pretty pastel shades and are designed to help you apply your skin care products — think thick, goopy face masks, clay masks, and body butters — easily and evenly. Customers also appreciate that they’re equally simple to clean. “Just rinse and pat dry,” explained one Amazon reviewer. “Highly recommended!”

36 This Unusual Sea Salt Spray That’s Both Healing & Protective Amazon BRIOTECH Topical Skin Spray $13 See On Amazon The brilliant, topical skin spray from BRIOTECH keeps it simple with two primary ingredients: electrolyzed sea salt water and hypochlorous acid (HOCl). And here’s the thing about HOCl: your body already produces it. The HOCl in this multipurpose formula ingeniously mimics the real stuff for an added boost in combating infections and other invaders. It won’t take much to get addicted to this versatile game-changer. Use it to clean your piercings, in combination with a moisturizer to maintain a fresh tattoo, on any scars you’d like to heal, or before you moisturize each day in lieu of a toner.

37 An Ultra-Cute Headband To Keep Your Hair Back When You’re Washing Up Amazon I DEW CARE Black Cat Headband $7 See On Amazon If random strands of hair and flyaways frequently disrupt your beauty routine, you’d be hard-pressed to find a cuter fix than this animal-ear headband from K-beauty brand I DEW CARE. Pick your preferred critter ears — black cat, white cat, or pink “Caticorn” — and pull the super-stretchy wrap over your head to commence with your routine, no fuss. These cuties also make a genius gift for loved ones of any age.

38 This Clever Product That Turns Any Cleanser Into A Whipped Foam Amazon NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker $7 See On Amazon Fluff up your skin care routine with the Marshmallow Whip Maker from the brilliant K-beauty brand nooni. Put a dollop of your favorite cleanser into the device, add water, and relish the results with just one pump: a marshmallow-like foam with microbubbles designed to reduce friction and cleanse your skin more deeply. It’s gentle enough to use twice per day, and delightful enough to miss when you don’t.

39 A Peel-Off Brow Tint For When You Can’t Make It To The Brow Bar Amazon Tint My Brows Eyebrow Gel $10 See On Amazon This eyebrow tint from K-beauty brand Etude House goes on softly and — here’s the genius part — peels right off, making it easy to achieve the color you want in a snap. Pick the shade that best matches your hair (brown or gray brown) and enjoy long-lasting color, which supplementary tanning ingredients make all the more intense. Made with panthenol, green tea, and black tea extract, weirdly (and wonderfully) enough, the tint fancies itself a face mask of sorts — for your brows.