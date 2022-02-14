Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day should first and foremost be used as an excuse to nourish your relationship with yourself. You and your significant other can certainly celebrate each other if that’s your thing, but you can also observe this holiday for yourself with an indulgent beauty treatment. Whether it’s a deep-cleansing facial or a crystal-infused massage to work out those knots in your back, a solid 60 minutes without emails or texts (or any screens, really) does the body good. And not only will it feel incredibly relaxing, which is a big win in and of itself, but it just might help you feel ready to take the rest of winter in stride, too. With that, these are seven Valentine’s Day beauty treatments worth investing in.

Classic Facial

Facials are essentially an amped-up version of your regular skin-care routine — but in the hands of an expert and with more potent active ingredients. “If you need a safe and effective refresh, or it’s been a while since you’ve treated yourself, a facial will get your skin back on track,” says Tomás Glenn, lead esthetician at Chillhouse in New York City. For instance, they often contain exfoliating acids and enzymes, as well as soothing masks that can help to calm redness, clear pores, and generally balance any existing skin concerns. Additionally, they can also be targeted to address specific issues. In the case of the Clean Me Out facial at Chillhouse, for instance, it’s “designed to control and manage inflammation during treatment to avoid further breakouts and irritation on your skin,” says Glenn.

Hot Stone Massage

Massages are good, but hot stones make them even better. “By using hot stones, your massage therapist is better able to prepare muscle tissue for the deep and intentional work that your body needs,” says Emma Froelich-Shea, president of Naturopathica Holistic Health, which has spas in New York City and East Hampton. “The result is improved circulation, better sleep, and a deeply relaxed body and mind.” Think of it as all the muscle-loosening, ache-reducing benefits of your usual massage experience but taken up a notch.

Body Scrub

“By focusing on areas that rarely get love, body polish services deliver smooth and glowing skin all over,” says Froelich-Shea. “That leaves you and your body perfectly toned and nourished.” It’s an easy (and welcome) way to prep skin for spring — or, even better, your next vacation. To maintain the the silky results at home, keep it up with an in-shower scrub, like the Mind-Clearing Body Polish from Keys Soulcare.

Full-Body Wrap

Being slathered with honey and wrapped up like a burrito? Sounds like heaven to us. That’s what goes down in the Orange Blossom and Honey Wrap at the Spa Ojai in Ojai, California. It starts with a thorough dry-brushing from head to toe before a blend of warm honey, orange blossom, coconut, and shea is applied to deeply nourish skin. Then you get cocooned in cozy linens to lock in that moisture — with a scalp massage to help pass the time. Rinse, get slathered in body butter, and get ready to do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day.

LED Therapy

If a facial doesn’t seem exciting enough, consider incorporating LED therapy, which uses LED light to renew skin and keep it healthy and glowing. It’s where dermatological technology meets spa-worthy luxury. "LED skin therapy increases collagen production and improves elasticity,” says Cristina Klein, esthetician at at The Well, which offers it in a 60-minute treatment. “It’s a client favorite, because it tones and tightens for fresh, glowing skin with no downtime."

Rose Quartz Massage

Adding crystals to your massage can make for an indulgent experience, even for those who don’t consider themselves particularly woo-woo. "Rose quartz is a powerful healing stone that improves circulation, boosts neuron activity, and accelerates healing,” says Krystel Laudante, lead bodywork therapist at The Well. “When used on the body, it can ignite connection and address imbalances in the heart chakra." And even if you don’t believe in the power of crystals, it still makes for an incredibly relaxing treatment at the end of the day.

Infrared Sauna Treatment

An infrared sauna involves the same satisfying sweat as a quick session in your gym’s sauna, but it’s enhanced with infrared light. “The infrared sauna light penetrates deeper into your skin, which can lead to clearer, more glowing skin and aids in the reduction of inflammation,” says Glenn. “It’s probably one of the simplest, most straight-forward self-love treatments you can do for your entire body in a single spa experience.”