(Skin)

The Under-$25 Beauty Products TZR Editors Swear By

So affordable, so effective.

By Ashley Tibbits
@kathyglee
Kathy Lee beauty under $25 products
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara
$6.79

"This mascara works best with my short eyelashes that point downwards. It's hard finding a mascara that thickens and lengthens without giving me the clumpy, spidery lashes look. This one does the job and I've been buying it on repeat ever since." — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion
$12.99

“I’m quite religious with my skin care from the neck up, but the rest is often neglected. So when I do remember to moisturize my body, I tend to need one that is ultra-moisturizing. It may not be for everyone as it’s super thick, but otherwise, it’s a great quick fix.” — Kathy Lee, Editor-In-Chief

