"This mascara works best with my short eyelashes that point downwards. It's hard finding a mascara that thickens and lengthens without giving me the clumpy, spidery lashes look. This one does the job and I've been buying it on repeat ever since." — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor
“I’m quite religious with my skin care from the neck up, but the rest is often neglected. So when I do remember to moisturize my body, I tend to need one that is ultra-moisturizing. It may not be for everyone as it’s super thick, but otherwise, it’s a great quick fix.” — Kathy Lee, Editor-In-Chief