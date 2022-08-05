It’s widely understood that scent is heavily tied to emotion and memory, which is part of what makes a personal fragrance so special. A single spritz of perfume has the power to instantly invigorate, inspire, and even transport you back to certain moments in time and evoke old feelings. Tory Burch’s Essence Of Dreams perfume collection pays tribute to this phenomenon, encouraging each wearer “to live with character, beauty, and confidence.”

The five-piece collection is in collaboration with Shiseido’s world-leading perfumers. It mirrors Burch’s design philosophy, featuring reimagined classics and unexpected contrasts. Formulated with the highest-quality botanicals and essential oils, each scent is blended with fresh, nature-inspired notes, ranging from heady and enchanting to vibrant and refreshing.

“I have always been fascinated by scents — the way they can connect us to memories and inspire emotions,” Burch says in a press release. “I wanted to create beautiful, uplifting fragrances that remind us to follow our dreams and imagine a world of endless possibilities.”

Each fragrance in the collection is connected to a dream and a feeling: Divine Moon which is connected to peace features Lady of the Night flower, honey, and citrus; Electric Sky, connected to freedom has notes of cactus flower, lavender, and wood; Mystic Geranium, tied to joy smells of bergamot, aromatic geranium, and musk; Cosmic Wood is meant to evoke magic and features cardamom, jasmine, and vetiver; Sublime Rose which is the love scent has rose, blackcurrant, and warm wood. While there may be a particular scent profile you’re drawn to, the collection is intended to be mixed, matched, and layered to align with your own dreams and intentions.

Tory Burch

As you can tell, the devil is in the details with this collection — even down to the packaging. Each bottle (which will be available in 90 mL for $125 and 50 mL for $90) strikes a balance of modern design and traditional apothecary shapes and features a curved glass body and a sculptural cap. Tory Burch’s iconic logo is framed by a specific color designed to evoke the spirit of each scent.

The Tory Burch Essence of Dreams collection will be available exclusively at Tory Burch and Nordstrom, both in stores and online, starting August 5. A full-size 90 mL bottle retails for $125, while the 50 mL bottle is $90.