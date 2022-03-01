This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand Launched A Hair Care Kit & It’s A Must-Try

As a new month dawns, it’s good practice to take a look back at all the last had to offer. February was packed with fun and festivities, love was in the air, and paydays came quicker. For the beauty-focused set, it just so happened to bring some of the most exciting new products, tools, and treatments of the whole year — February 2022’s best hair launches are a prime example. If you were paying attention The Ordinary Hair Kit dropped last week, and was only one of the exciting hair care launches of the month.

Maybe it’s February’s non-stop events or just all the time spent indoors, but there’s was a real emphasis on hair, hair styling, and hair care both within brands and across social media — making it tempting to go for a full routine overhaul to match the latest styles and trends. The good news, though, is there’s almost certainly a powerhouse new product or tool that’ll do more than its share of heavy lifting to help make a refresh easier.

Scalp-soothing treatments combat the source of common hair issues, moisturizing masks define and enhance natural curls, streamlined styling tools make everything from bouncy blowout to uniform beach waves a snap, and plenty of masks strengthen hair while enhancing your shower experience as a whole.

But no matter if you’re looking for a tiny pick-me-up product or a game-changing fleet of newness, there is absolutely a February hair launch perfect for your individual situation.

See below for the best hair care products that launched in Feb. 2022, and stock up on the must-haves before March goodies start to drop.

