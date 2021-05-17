(Makeup)
Prepare for some beauty throwbacks.
From Mia Thermopolis’ hair change in Princess Diaries to Toula Portokalos learning the art of makeup in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, some of the most iconic movies of the ‘90s and early 2000s involve beauty transformation. Keep clicking to find eight of the best movie makeovers of all time.
Sophie Giraud/Ifc/Kobal/Shutterstock
Laney Boggs, a shy, somewhat dorky high school girl gets a revamp from Zack Siler’s (played by ‘90s heartthrob Freddy Prince Jr.) sister. Boggs ditches her large frames, goes for a chic shoulder-length haircut, and trades in her tees for an iconic red mini dress.