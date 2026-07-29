The most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me this year (so far) doesn’t involve a wardrobe malfunction or accidentally “deep-liking” a post while lurking an ex-college-friend’s Instagram. It’s getting a very bad sunburn while on a hike in L.A. earlier this summer. Yes, getting too much sun can happen to all of us — even beauty editors who know the importance of applying and reapplying SPF year-round. While I couldn’t change the fact that I didn’t adequately protect my skin that mid-June afternoon in Griffith Park, I was able to do some damage control by following a sunburn-friendly skin care routine.

Aside from a soothing gel to provide instant relief from pain, itching, and redness, focusing on hydration and skin barrier repair is key when rehabbing sunburned skin. To help inform my product lineup, I turned to two dermatologists for their dos and don’ts.

First, What Happens To Your Skin When You Get A Sunburn?

As a refresher, “a sunburn is inflammation of the skin due to above-threshold exposure of UV causing cellular damage to the skin,” says Dr. Danny Guo, M.D., a double board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in Calgary, Canada. “Your skin becomes red from the inflammation and dilated blood vessels, which can also increase water loss causing dryness and itchiness. Because tiny blisters form in the skin from this damage, the skin may peel in a few days.”

While the blisters and peeling will subside within a few days or up to two weeks, depending on the severity of the burn, it can lead to long-term damage. “Unfortunately, even a single blistering sunburn can significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer later in life,” says Dr. Supriya Rastogi, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger in New York City.

How To Get Instant Relief From A Sunburn

Slathering on an after-sun gel will temporarily relieve the discomfort from a burn and potentially prevent peeling. That said, think of these formulas like a Band-Aid, not a cure for sun damage. “After-sun lotions are meant for symptom relief only (improve pain and discomfort), and [it] does not reverse any sun damage,” Guo explains. “It should be used soon after symptoms start and can be used as long and as frequently as your skin can tolerate.”

When choosing a gel, you might notice that many include menthol for an cooling effect. While the ingredient can provide a soothing sensation, it can also be irritating for some people, so it’s recommended to do a patch test before applying it all over the affected area.

Rastogi notes that after-sun products can be used even if you don’t get burned after spending significant time outdoors. “Even if your skin doesn't appear red, UV exposure can lead to water loss [TEWL] and mild inflammation, so replenishing moisture and supporting the skin barrier can help improve comfort and overall skin recovery,” she shares.

What Products To Use In Your Face & Body Routine

Keeping your routine simple, gentle, and centered on replenishing moisture should be the focus of your skin routine from head to toe. “The goals are to keep the skin well hydrated, minimize additional irritation, and protect it from further UV damage while it heals,” says Rastogi.

Both dermatologists recommend using fragrance-free cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. For an extra moisture boost, you can add a hydrating serum into the mix as well. Just avoid actives such as exfoliants and retinoids while your sunburn is healing.

And if you need extra relief beyond your after-sun gel and hydrating face and body products? “Throughout the day, if there is discomfort, use cool gel pack or cool compress,” suggests Guo.

Ahead, skin care and body care products to incorporate into your post-sun routine.

After Sun Products For Your Face

Aveeno Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser $10 See On Target Temporarily ditch your foaming cleanser for a milky formula. This one from Aveeno contains nourishing oat and feverfew that helps calm dry, irritated skin while lifting away makeup and impurities.

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum $75 See On Dermstore For an extra shot of hydration, apply Dr. Loretta’s ceramide-packed serum on freshly cleansed skin. It’s made with antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids to help protect skin from pollution and free radical damage caused by UV radiation.

Vanicream Moisturizing Cream $21 See On Ulta Rastogi suggests moisturizing with this dermatologist-favorite cream. “[This is] a simple, fragrance-free moisturizer that is well tolerated by sensitive skin and often all that’s needed during recovery,” she says.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $16 See On Ulta For minimalists, this hydrating CeraVe lotion packs a one-two punch, and comes recommended by Guo. In addition to ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it offers SPF 30 protection.

EltaMD Skin Recovery Red Color Correcting Green Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $52 See On EltaMD While it takes time for the redness of a burn to go away, this color-correcting mineral sunscreen can help minimize the discoloration in the meantime.

After Sun Products For Your Body

Naturium The Calmer Ceramide Body Wash $19 See On Target While a scented body wash adds a spa-like experience to your showers, it can irritate compromised skin. So until your burn is fully healed, opt for a fragrance-free formula. Naturium’s The Calmer is made with dry, itchy skin in mind, and it has ceramides, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, and cocoa butter to soothe and hydrate.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream $22 See On Ulta Guo likes this rich, nongreasy cream that replenishes moisture and repairs the skin barrier. If you find it too heavy, he suggests trying the lighter lotion option instead.

Sun Bum Cool Down Cooling & Soothing Aloe Lotion $14 See On Walmart “A dependable, accessible pick built on aloe vera, vitamin E, and cocoa butter for antioxidant protection, soothing, and protective moisture,” says Rastogi of Sun Bum’s after-sun lotion.

Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 50 $15 See On Sephora Of course, the most important step is sunscreen in order to prevent burns in the first place. (And if you have one, further damage.) Vacation’s SPF 50 has a nostalgic scent that’ll take you pack to your childhood but doesn’t have the thick, sticky texture of the SPFs your mom slathered on you in your youth.