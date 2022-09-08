With humid temperatures on their way out, there has never been a better time to experiment with your hair. And if you tend to wear your hair natural, spring twists, or twists that spring up into ringlets, are a great new protective style for you to try this season. Not to be confused with passion twists, two strand twists that adhere to a bohemian look, spring twists hairstyles utilize a tighter braiding technique and incorporate curly, crochet braiding hair. “Spring twists are a protective hairstyle that uses tightly coiled extensions,” says Erinn Courtney, StyleSeat hairstylist and natural hair care professional.

You’ll want the look to resemble traditional twists, without the synthetic hair. According to Courtney, they should be bouncy and spring into ringlets. “Other protective styles, like passion twists, are not as tightly wound, allowing the extension to lay flat and not form a ringlet,” she continues. Like most protective styles, they can take up to eight hours to install and last up to six weeks, depending on your wash routine and how often you touch your hair. Style points aside, the biggest benefit is how they protect your natural hair from the elements and daily manipulation.

Ahead, TZR found the seven top spring twist styles to try out this autumn.

Ombré Twists

Whether you choose green, silver, blue, orange, red, or blonde, ombré spring twists will allow you to experiment with color with minimal commitment. It's the vibrant yet subtle gradual look that will turn heads this season.

Jumbo Twists

Due to the size, jumbo twists are the perfect style to try for those with tender heads or little time as it will take significantly less time to install and require less braiding hair. For daily maintenance, Courtney suggests Flawless by Gabrielle Union Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment, infused with Indian Neem Oil and Jojoba Oil to seal in moisture and reduce frizz.

Fire Cracker Twists

Rich red, pink, burgundy, ginger, and orange-red braids are all over Instagram, and it does not stop with spring twists. Opt for short or long extensions and let your red shine.

Updo Twists

For on-the-go days, throw your spring twists into a half up, half down style. Remember to add a bit of hair oil to your part for a shiny, frizz-free finish.

Micro Twists

Short hair don’t care with this mini spring twists style. Courtney recommends Damn Gina Silk Hair Wrap to keep the style protected while you sleep with the 100% silk inner liner and cotton outside that helps keep the bonnet in place overnight.

Traditional Spring Twists

Capitalize on multiple layers with this long traditional spring twists looks. If installing at home, make sure to detangle natural hair before twisting it into curly braiding hair. This will make for a seamless process.

Perfectly Undone

On the other hand, if you want to adhere to a more undone aesthetic, look no further than this effortless spring twist style. Because it’s important to keep the scalp oiled in protective styles, make sure to add in a detox or lightweight oil to maintain hydration.