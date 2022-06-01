This New Skin Care Device Spot Treats Acne In Just 3 Minutes

If you’re someone that regularly struggles with active breakouts, you’ve likely heard of the high-tech skin care brand Solawave. The brand’s red light and blue light therapy wands come highly rated and it was only a matter of time until they unveiled yet another genius innovation. This time it’s the Bye Acne tool — a mini handheld device, which just launched today, June 1. “Solawave is all about democratizing access to science-backed skin care technology at an accessible price point from the comfort of your own home,” describes Andrew Silberstein, the CEO and co-founder of the brand. For this latest product, he describes, the goal was to create a tool that people can trust to effectively spot treat acne.

Bye Acne is quick and easy (emphasis on the quick), targeting visible pimples, including whiteheads. “It’s an FDA-cleared three minute acne spot treatment that packs powerful light therapy in a sleek, ultra-compact device,” describes the creator. It uses a tag team of blue and red light to heal individual pimples. “Blue light therapy helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria, regulates sebum production to prevent future breakouts, and helps reduce the appearance of blemishes,” explains the pro. The red light penetrates deeper beneath your skin. “It helps reduce inflammation and redness, stimulate collagen production, and rejuvenate skin,” he adds.

The great news is that the device can be slipped right into your current routine. “It’s best to use this tool before you apply serums and moisturizers — once you’re done with your session your skin will be ready to absorb the other skincare products in your regimen,” explains Silberstein. To use, the founder says to start with clean, dry skin. Place the device over a blemish or breakout area you want to treat, then press the on/off button for one second to turn on the LED light therapy lamp. Hold the device over your treatment area for three short minutes — the device will automatically switch off when your treatment is complete. Move the device to a new focus area and repeat until you've treated all desired areas. “Most users experience visible results within one to three sessions,” notes the pro.

Even more, like all of the brand’s skin care tools, Bye Acne is portable, rechargeable, and easy to use no matter where you are, making it the perfect travel companion. You can toss it in your purse, leave it in your car, or place it in your carry-on when you’re in the air.

It also happens to be launching in a limited edition periwinkle colorway for PRIDE month. “For the month of June, we’re raising $25,000 for the HRT Care Fund, in partnership with LGBTQ+ healthcare organization FOLX Health and the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC),” says the founder of the initiative.

To pick up the $79 device for yourself and to support a good cause, shop the link below.

