Treatments targeting body skin concerns are famously unsexy, but Soft Services is among the beauty companies intent on changing the narrative. Today, the buzzy, über-chic brand added a skin-clearing duo to its product arsenal, created to target very annoying yet very normal adult body acne. Now introducing, Clearing Clay Multi-Use Breakout Treatment and Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic, formulated to target breakouts caused by active lifestyles and the resulting hyperpigmentation.

So why does this dynamic duo work so well? Well, the pair contains a combination of sulfur, salicylic acid, zinc PCA, and niacinamide that stop active breakouts in their tracks — and prevent new ones. For the record, these products will likely benefit anyone prone to body breakouts on their backs, necks, chests, and butts. But it’s especially helpful to those prone to sweating in tight workout clothes — AKA, a breakout breeding ground.

The skin-clearing duo is available for purchase à la carte-style, but using them both in your regimen will pack an extra punch. For context, the Clearing Clay is a medicated greenish-white paste containing 10% sulfur (the highest concentration for treating acne). It can be used as a spot treatment, mask, or in-shower treatment, depending on your personal preference. Its sister product, the Clearing Mist, is a zinc PCA, niacinamide, and salicylic acid-infused body spray meant to be applied to clean, dry areas of skin prone to breakouts.

Courtesy of Soft Services

Soft Services was dreamt up in 2019 by Glossier alums Annie Kreighbaum and Rebecca Zhou. They unveiled their first collection this past May, a lineup of formulas designed to help smooth skin. "We wanted to launch with products that most people need so we could make a big splash," Zhou told TZR of the brand's initial drop. And that they did! The trio is comprised of a skin buffing bar, calming gel exfoliant, and daily toning cream to target skin concerns like keratosis pilaris, which approximately 40% of adults live with worldwide.

What’s next? We’ll (sadly) have to wait and see. But what we do know for sure is that the brand won’t release anything willy-nilly. "If a product solution exists that we can't improve upon in a big way, we won't make it,” Zhou told TZR. "We don't try to convince people to buy our products if they don't need them." Now that’s a win for the beauty industry.

