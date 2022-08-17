This French Mask Promises Smoother Skin In 60 Seconds — So We Tried It

The topic of exfoliating masks usually falls within two categories: gritty or gloppy. On the gritty side, you’ll find masks containing physical exfoliators — finely-milled volcanic ash, bamboo powders, even fruit seeds — that manually buff dead skin cells with their rough edges. On the gloppy side, gel-based masks infused with acids and fruit enzymes loosen and “melt” away rough skin texture to reveal softer, smoother skin beneath (a “spicy” feeling often ensues). Sisley’s new Exfoliating Enzyme Mask falls in neither category, but promises to deliver all of the skin-smoothing benefits you’d want with a delightfully unique, frothy powder-to-foam texture — and all in under one minute.

Though Sisley is synonymous with rich, buttery, hydration-packed face masks like the brand’s Black Rose Cream Mask and Express Flower Gel (beloved by makeup artists for their ability to plump up skin instantly before big events), this is the French skin care brand’s first foray into the exfoliating category. Using the fruit enzyme papain found in papayas, the mask is designed to break down surface bonds between dead skin cells and eliminate them, leaving you with silky-soft skin; and unlike other exfoliating masks, it only takes one minute to see results. The brand instructs users to pour the powder into their palms, add water, then gently massage into the skin like a cleanser. The formula turns into a rich foam, which dries into a light layer on the skin. After just one minute, you can rinse the mask off for clearer, brighter skin. The brand recommends following up with one of its other best-selling masks to amplify results — your skin will be prepped to soak in all of the hydration, anti-aging, or brightening benefits of whatever products you choose to use next.

But does Sisley’s Exfoliating Enzyme Mask live up to its claims? Three TZR editors put it to the test — read our reviews ahead.

Faith Xue

“I’m a Sisley stan. The Black Rose Moisturizer is a holy-grail, the Phyto-Rouge Shine lipstick is a purse staple, and you’ll never find me traveling in an airplane without my Sisley Floral Mask. It’s safe to say I was very excited to try this new exfoliating launch from the French brand — and it did not disappoint. In fact, I haven’t stopped stroking my face since I used this mask last night — it’s that soft. I love that you only have to leave the mask on for one minute (I’m impatient!), and that unlike other exfoliating products, there’s no gloppy gel or stinging and burning, but you still get noticeable results. My skin felt as smooth, my makeup applied like a dream, and I swear my pores looked less visible. There was zero sign of irritation, which means I’ll be using this mask a few times a week (and recommending it to everyone).” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Jordan Murray

“I have incredibly sensitive skin. Using anything except my phenomenally gentle Cerave face wash and moisturizer is usually bound to cause skin irritation. I normally stay away from exfoliators as they are almost always too harsh, so I was a little nervous to give this mask a try — but to my surprise, the Sisley Exfoliating Enzyme Mask was very gentle. Mixing the mask was incredibly easy and it created a creamy texture to apply to the face. It was a very thin layer, but felt nice on the skin; it almost gave a cooling effect. I felt none of the irritation or discomfort that I usually feel after using exfoliating products. After the one minute had passed, I rinsed off the mask and my skin felt clean and fresh. I’m not sure if my skin reaped any benefits from the mask after one use, but if you’re looking for a gentle exfoliating mask and you don’t mind mixing the powder formula, you might want to give this a try.” — Jordan Murray, TZR beauty intern

Annie Blay

“I absolutely love the idea of exfoliating powders. As someone who used to love face scrubs but has since been liberated from the bondage of harsh physical exfoliation, fine powder exfoliants are the happy medium that give me the best of both physical and chemical exfoliation. With all that in mind, I was super excited to try Sisley’s new mask. I have oily-combination skin that isn’t super sensitive but with similar formulas I’ve tried, my skin does get a little tingle when applying products after the exfoliation. I was pleasantly surprised to not experience that here. The mask felt gentle while on my skin and rinsed off easily. I also love how smooth and soft my skin both looked and felt after using. My one quarrel with the formula is the inclusion of essential oils. My skin is fairly sensitive to oils in general but especially essential oils. It does give the product a nice smell but I personally could definitely do without it.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor TZR