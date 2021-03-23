Finding a signature look that just works for you, whether it’s a bold red lip or a fashion uniform, is one of the most powerful statements you can make with your personal style. A hairstyle especially, whether you prefer an easy braided look, a set of voluminous curls, or a sleek bob, announces to the world that you’re a woman who has her life together — and knows she looks good living it. Of course, it can take some time to find the haircut or color that becomes synonymous with you, which is why TZR decided to highlight eight iconic women who have mastered the signature hairstyle.

From Farrah Fawcett’s feathered blonde shag to Meghan Markle’s glossy silk press and Anna Wintour’s decades-long relationship with her blunt bob, there’s no limit to what a signature ‘do has to look like — as long as it is quintessentially you, and a non-negotiable part your (undeniably fabulous) style. Below, find all the inspiration you need for your next (and potentially final) hair transformation from eight of the most powerful and influential women in Hollywood and beyond — plus the best products to keep your new cut and color looking their best

Signature Hairstyle: Frida Kahlo’s Fabric-Woven Crown Braid

Few artists in the world are as iconic and beloved as Frida Kahlo. She’s not only known for her disruptive, feminist art but also her beauty choices, including her fabric woven crown braid that made a statement all on its own — not to mention her infamous eyebrows. Accenting braids with colorful ribbons is a hair staple for many Mexican women, including those in Kahlo’s hometown of Coyoacán. A bit of light hold gel will help you to keep your braids in place, no matter your texture, and keep flyaways to a minimum.

Signature Hairstyle: Meghan Markle’s Bouncy Silk Press

Although we know that Markle has naturally curly hair, these days she prefers to wear it straight with lots of bounce and shine. There are a slew of ways to straighten curly and coiled hair and the silk press is one of the most beloved, as it delivers beautiful results without the damage that can result from other kinds of straightening. Your wash day products and a powerful leave-in can keep your hair healthy and touchably soft, but a heat protectant is key for preventing breakage. Apply it before you use your blowdryer and flatiron for a smoothy, silky look that is definitely Duchess-worthy.

Signature Hairstyle: Vera Wang’s Waist-Grazing Tresses

Vera Wang is ageless, period, full stop. It’s all in a day’s work for the icon, who is equally known for her high fashion designs as she is her hair. It’s been long and inky black for decades, and no matter her age it’s always impossibly shiny. There are many factors that go into tresses as gorgeous as Wang’s but you can start with a deeply nourishing hair oil that will help add some serious luster to your ends. If you want help growing your hair out to Wang’s waist-skimming length, apply the oil directly to your scalp and treat yourself to a relaxing head massage (which can also help stimulate growth).

Signature Hairstyle: Janet Mock’s Voluminous Curls

Between an industry-changing Netflix deal, producing TV shows like Pose, and her activist work, Janet Mock is a total force in Hollywood. But make no mistake: she also serves up some serious fashion looks, and of course her beauty game is unparalleled. Her hair is one of her trademarks, usually worn big and curly, radiating power and authenticity. Great curls and coils start in the shower, but a moisturizing leave-in cream should be the foundation of your hair care routine to help your curls and coils pop.

Signature Hairstyle: Farrah Fawcett’s Feathered Cut

Farrah Fawcett’s ‘70s feathered cut is so iconic that people are still asking stylists for it almost fifty years later. The bangs, the volume, the bounce: the style changed the game and solidified the actress as a hair legend nearly overnight. The shape is also incredibly flattering and works with not only a number of face shapes but also for shorter and longer lengths. It’s all in the power of the blow dryer to get this voluminous look — just couple it with your favorite round brush for plenty of lift at your roots.

Signature Hairstyle: Angela Davis’ Afro That Emanates Black Pride

Angela Davis is one of the most legendary activists of all time and she’s still a major force to be reckoned with, not only in the social justice space, but in the fashion and beauty industries as well. She rose to prominence in the early 1970s for her writing and work to dismantle many of the racist and misogynistic social structures, but it was her signature afro that helped to inspire many other Black people to embrace their roots and go natural. Based on your texture, this style may be achieved simply by doing a wash-and-go, but to really emulate Davis’s volume and shape, an afro pick will help you sculpt your curls to perfection.

Signature Hairstyle: Lisa Bonet’s Waist-Length Locs

Lisa Bonet is regarded as one of the ultimate bohemian style icons and her hair is a major part of her aura. Her locs first made a statement when she debuted them on The Cosby Show where she played Denise Huxtable from the late ‘80s through 1991, and the style has been her trademark ever since. Locs are a wonderful commitment to make and so many powerful artists have worn them throughout history, from Bob Marley to Toni Morrison to Chloe x Halle. If you want to try them out beforehand, faux locs are becoming more and more popular for Black women as a protective style. With that choice comes a real focus on the scalp to reduce tension, as locs can be quite heavy based on the style and the density of your hair. A soothing scalp serum can calm irritation from the weight of your hair and keep that skin healthy and hydrated.

Signature Hairstyle: Anna Wintour’s Blunt-Banged Bob

As the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue for over thirty years and the Global Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast, Anna Wintour certainly has her hands and schedule full. So it certainly served her over the years to stick with her iconic honey blonde bob, which has not only stood the test of the time (and matched her fashion royalty status) but also freed her from having to make daily decisions about her hairstyle. For the perfect banged bob, it’s all about the right products to keep your hair smooth and nourished — especially since you will most likely need a hot tool to get that bang to lay just right. A quality conditioner will maintain your hair health even with daily styling (bonus points if you have a professional stylist on speed dial to take care of that for you every morning).