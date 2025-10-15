In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Shark Beauty FacialPro Glow.

There are a vast number of options on spa menus, but the HydraFacial remains one of the most-requested. What makes the exfoliating, glow-boosting treatment so popular is that it’s the Goldilocks of facials: It’s not too intense, not too time-consuming, and is virtually safe for all skin types. What’s more, you get instant gratification by way of a radiant complexion and getting to see all of the junk that was sucked out of your pores. However, you still need to carve out time and money to get one, which isn’t always in the cards. Enter Shark Beauty’s FacialPro Glow, an at-home facial device that delivers similar benefits.

As much as I love a restful self-care moment and the glow that comes with it, my schedule doesn’t always allow for it before a big event. So the concept of being able to have a spa-like experience whenever I want piqued my interest. Not to mention, I was traveling to Paris Fashion Week right after getting my hands on the FacialPro Glow a few weeks ahead of its launch, so my skin was in definite need of a pre-travel tune-up.

Ahead, I share my experience with Shark Beauty’s FacialPro Glow, including how it works, and of course, my results.

Fast Facts

Price: $400.

Best For: Exfoliation, hydration, and boosting radiance.

What We Like: Intuitive to use, easy to clean, provides instant results.

What We Don’t Like: A lot of serum is needed for each use.

Rating: 5/5.

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

What’s Included

Inside the FacialPro Glow case, there are three pieces: the base, the Depuffi attachment, and the exfoliating attachment. The Depuffi has a smooth metal surface that’s shaped like a giant gua sha. It utilizes both cold and warm therapy to sculpt and de-puff the face, and preps the skin for exfoliation. The exfoliation attachment uses suction and water to suck the gunk out of your pores and infuse skin with hydration. It has two sets of “hydra-abrasion” tips to use with it — the regular ones are for giving pores a deep clean, while the gentle ones are a great option for those with sensitive skin. Both attachments have three temperature and intensity levels so you can customize your treatment based on your skin type and needs.

The set also includes two topical skin care products to use with the attachments. Derm Detox is an exfoliating gel with AHA and BHA that helps loosen oil and dirt from pores before doing the extraction step, while the Hydra Infuse serum has hyaluronic acid to replenish skin’s hydration for a radiant glow. There’s also a self-rinse cap and cleaning brush to use post-treatment to keep your device hygienic.

Shark Beauty FacialPro Glow

How To Use The FacialPro Glow

After cleansing your skin of makeup, Shark recommends using Depuffi with heat to help open your pores for exfoliation. Think of this step as the equivalent to an esthetician steaming your face at the beginning of a facial. Next, apply Derm Detox on your face and let it marinate for three minutes. While the gel is doing its thing, put on the exfoliation attachment, fill the tank with cool water, and add the wide hydra-abrasion tip of your choosing. When time is up, rinse off Derm Detox and turn on the device, gliding it over your skin for three minutes. You can swap out the wide tip for the T-zone tip to treat smaller, targeted areas, too. Next, add the Hydra Infuse serum to the tank and run the device over your face again for three minutes. Finally, apply the moisturizer and SPF of your choice to complete your glow-boosting facial. Once you’re done, you can check out all of the gunk that’s been removed from your pores. As a bonus, you can use the Depuffi on cool before applying your moisturizer for a soothing sculpting session.

The brand recommends cleaning your device after each use. Thankfully, there’s a self-rinse cycle option that makes this task painless.

My Experience & Results

I’ll admit, even though I’ve used my fair share of facial devices, I was initially intimidated by this one because it has so many parts and steps. That said, the instructions were easy enough to follow the first time I used it, and the brand includes sticker labels on each part, which really helped navigating filling the proper tank, identifying the front and back sides of the attachments, etc. The second time I used it, I didn’t have to reference the instruction manual — the device is super intuitive once you understand the steps of the facial.

As for results, I used the exfoliation attachment on the highest intensity. Hey, this isn’t my first rodeo with this type of facial treatment. My face was just slightly red after, but it pretty much subsided by the time I was done with the Hydra Infuse step (I find my skin doesn’t more red during this step even though there’s still some suction happening.) Once I applied my moisturizer, my skin looked soft and glowy. For the next few days, I noticed my complexion was overall more radiant and clear and I didn’t break out post-red-eye flight, which happens often. As for what came out of my face, my tank was mostly cloudy, meaning the attachment sucked out excess oil and makeup.

My one gripe with the system is that it takes quite a bit of Hydra Infuse to fill up the tank, so I’m not sure how many uses I’ll get out of the bottle before having to refill it.

Is Shark Beauty’s FacialPro Glow Worth It?

In a perfect world, I’d always have time to reset my skin with a professional facial, but it’s not always in the cards. So I like that the FacialPro Glow is an easy way to detox and boost radiance at home, and that most skin types and concerns can use it. Given that a similar facial at a spa can run you from $150-$300 depending on where you live and if you opt for any add-ons, the cost per use doesn’t need to be justified — it’s a no-brainer.