Sephora doesn’t have sales often, so the few times a year they do, it’s worth stocking up on your favorites — or finally trying that pricier item you’ve had your eye on. As of April 1, the Sephora Spring Savings Event 2022 has officially begun, and the 11-day event means brings tons of opportunities for rarely-seen discounts on makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and beauty tools.

The savings starts for Rouge-level Beauty Insider members who can enjoy 20% off from April 1 through April 11, followed by VIB members getting access to 15% off from April 5 to April 11, and Insiders, who get 10% off, from April 7 to April 11. For all levels, the savings can be applied by entering SAVESPRING at checkout. However, all Beauty Insider members can get 30% off of Sephora’s own Sephora Collection from April 1 to April 11, with no promo code necessary.

Amongst all that savings, there’s so much to take advantage of. Selena Gomez’s buzzy makeup line Rare Beauty just launched the ultimate summer skin tint, and skin care giants like Tatcha and Dr. Dennis Gross are almost never this affordable.

Ahead, check out TZR’s top picks during the beauty retailer’s long-awaited spring sale — from new-in goodies to beloved best-sellers.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Editor’s Favorite

