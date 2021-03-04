No longer is a spring manicure, by default, some shade of red or pink. In fact, nowadays, seasonal nail colors truly run the full gamut of the rainbow. One of the coolest, and most on-trend hues to go with? Anything in the blue family. TZR already called pastel blue as one of the biggest nail trends for spring 2021, but darker shades of the color feel just as current. Case in point: Selena Gomez's blue nails, which are on the deeper end of the spectrum — a dark blue that's more teal than navy.

Though celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, the man behind the look, did not share details on the exact color he used, there are so many blues on the market these days, it's not hard to find a shade to replicate Gomez's. Bachik simply captioned the photo "Perfect Rainy Day 💦💧."

According to celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen, the key to applying dark shades of polish is to "always do thin layers to avoid unevenness." She notes that while "two coats is preferable, some dark polishes do require a thin third coat to even out the overall look." If you're nervous about pulling off a darker shade, Nguyen recommends layering "a dark teal color with a shiny top coat to lessen the intensity of the original color. You can layer a few coats of this mix to get the jelly finish," she says.

Nguyen recommends Essie's In Plane View, which you can shop below, along with a few other similar shades:

