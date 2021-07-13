Finding the perfect summer moisturizer is often a tricky endeavor. It’s always important to keep your skin hydrated, of course, but anything too heavy can cause an unpleasant greasiness in the heat, often leading to breakouts or clogged pores. Not even those with ultra-dry skin are safe from the havoc that humidity wreaks. On the other end of the spectrum, “lightweight” moisturizers tend to be a gel consistency that sink into the skin too quickly, making it feel even drier than before — not to mention they’re prone to pilling under makeup. It’s a conundrum that many face each and every year.

But have no fear; the Saint Jane Petal Cream launch is here to save the day. The CBD beauty brand’s new face cream seeks to remedy your summer skin woes with its debut moisturizer, the Hydrating Petal Cream. Key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, hibiscus seed peptide, vitamin C, and flower essences combine to create “petal-soft moisture that lasts all day.”

“Inspired by the artful way petals maintain their beauty through hydration, we’ve crafted a lightweight, floral, and peptide-infused hydrator that deeply penetrates for soft, all-day moisture,” the brand said via press release.

“Lightweight and uniquely smoothing, Hydrating Petal Cream is inspired by petals and their ability to retain beauty through deep hydration,” Saint Jane elaborates on its website. “Flower essences from pink lotus, honeysuckle, and magnolia deliver a bouquet of nutrients while 1% Pure Hyaluronic and Hibiscus Peptides drench the skin in elastin boosting nutrients for petal-soft radiance.”

If you’re still on the hunt for a lightweight moisturizer this summer, check out Saint Jane’s floral-inspired launch.

