Cara Delevingne's Hairstylist Mara Roszak Just Launched A Buildable Hair Oil

What do Emma Stone, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Collins all have in common? They’ve all been on Mara Roszak’s client roster. And after half a decade of perfecting a formula, RÔZ by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak arrives on May 11 — introducing the expert’s first-ever hair care product, the Santa Lucia Styling Oil.

The new hair oil is available on RozHair.com, where it retails at $45 per bottle. The formula features coconut alkanes and dimethicone alongside botanical oils, including olive, sunflower seed, jojoba seed, and more, with a deep vetiver and musk fragrance. Together, the ingredients sink into hair quickly while still remaining buildable, allowing the formula to work with all hair types. (If your hair is naturally on the dry side, using more hair oil can help seal in moisture, whereas someone with fine hair may only want to use it throughout their lengths to protect their ends.)

“I’ve been formulating RŌZ over the past six years. It has been a longtime dream of mine to create a line of products with our hair’s natural beauty in mind,” noted a press quote from Roszak. “Over the last 17 years of my career as a hairstylist, I’ve been sent and tested (what seems like) every product under the sun in search of the best; I know what works and what doesn’t! I’m a believer in that our hair is what sets us apart, our texture is what makes our hair unique which is inherently beautiful! RŌZ works to enhance what is naturally beautiful.”

Better yet, the overall formula will fit the bill for a lot of clean hair care fans. The Santa Lucia Styling Oil is cruelty-free, vegan, and made without parabens and phthalates. It’ll also make you super happy if you’re into gorgeous sustainable packaging — the bottle itself would fit right into a perfume collection, and both the glass packaging and the aluminum cap can be recycled.

Finally, Roszak worked to create a product and brand that would bring positivity to the industry. “I find there is so much negativity in the beauty space, which has a very real effect on how we view and interpret our relationship with our hair. This is especially true with women. Products often make us feel as though we aren’t enough, and that we need this product to make it perfect,” she explained. “RŌZ will not use negative language. We will never tell you that you aren’t. In fact, we want to be a reminder that you and your hair are stunning. Our hair is part of what makes us unique, and how dynamic and interesting is that?”

Shop the new Santa Lucia Styling Oil, below, starting May 11.

