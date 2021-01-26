There's a not-so-small probability that Feb. 14 won't be your very first time celebrating Valentine's Day. You've dolled up for it before, calling on the usual suspects: your favorite lash-lengthening mascara, a little eyeliner, and — of course — red lipstick. But at this point, if you're tired of the same old, same old, then look no further than Rihanna for brand-new Valentine's Day lipstick inspiration. As you can probably guess already, the musician-turned-beauty mogul knows exactly which lip color to try out for Valentine's Day 2021.

It's not red, or even a variation on red — it's a deep, purple-toned fuchsia. On Jan. 24, Rihanna took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming date-night holiday and all things Savage X Fenty, her cult-favorite lingerie line. In the (mildly NSFW) clip, Rihanna sports sheer black lingerie and dark purple-pink lipstick, which acts as the only pop of color against the monochromatic ensemble and the rest of her neutral makeup. No word yet on which lipstick brand it is, but if you had to guess, Fenty Beauty is a very safe bet. (The limited-edition Two Lil Stunnas Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color Duo features a similar berry pink, and it's on sale at $12.50 from $25.)

Though, to be fair, no one would blame you if you're distracted by the fact that Rihanna still has a mullet. She's shown off the look on social media a few times since she first appeared with the controversial hairstyle last year, like this past New Year's. That said, any seemingly questionable style — including a mullet — becomes fashion gold as soon as Rihanna's involved. There's nothing the star can't pull off and singlehandedly propel into trendiness.

And bright berry lipstick for Valentine's Day is definitely included in that. Below, a few lip colors similar to Rihanna's, so you can dance your way into Valentine's Day, too.

