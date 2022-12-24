(Beauty Report Card)

This Genius Lip Balm Combo Never Leaves My Ski Bib

All your slope essentials, here.

Amanda Ross
Woman in sunglasses and knit cap
For someone who never even saw serious snowfall until their early 20s, I took to it immediately — maybe because I didn’t grow up salting, shoveling, and scraping the stuff away every winter morning. Some idolize the beachy, surf-savvy Blue Crush girls, but I’m awed by their snow sports counterparts, totally unbothered on their way to a champagne-soaked après. Over the years, I’ve gotten marginally closer to that vibe on the mountain, but not without the help of several beauty products for skiing that save my skin (and dignity) if we go straight from the slopes to a sit-down meal. As extreme an element as any, it’s easy to accidentally do some serious damage to your skin and hair during an afternoon of skiing or snowboarding. I know the struggle firsthand — ask me about the Great Christmas Eve Sunburn Of ‘18 — and have dedicated more than a little time to curating my ultimate snow-skin survival pack.

Keeping it real, though, my go-to skiing products reach beyond just robust moisturizers and sunscreens. Is it a crime to want to look cute on the mountain? To me, a stay-all-day mascara and some nose blush are just as essential. Ahead, find everything you need to rule the slopes this season, and stay fresh, hydrated, and glowing while you do it.

Thanks to a formula loaded with shea butter, vitamin E, glycerin, and ceramides (a recurring theme on this list — keep going), this twist-up La Roche-Posay lip balm actually absorbs water in the air and traps it in the skin while fortifying the all-important moisture barrier and soothing cracks and chaps. It’s an all-star lip balm that stays on my person at virtually all times, but it’s especially crucial in my ski bib or coat while I’m out in the snow. This is the real trick, though: layer some petroleum jelly-based Aquaphor lip treatment over it to lock the balm in and create a physical barrier between your lips and the brutal, biting wind.
I pledge allegiance to this LRP sunscreen, which somehow manages to sink into skin, leave a very minimal white cast, and create a silky canvas for makeup while being a melasma-friendly, mineral formula — that’s hard to do! I use it religiously year-round, and it’s an oft-forgotten but critical part of skiing and snow sports. Not only are you just literally closer to the sun when on a mountain top that’s 12,000 feet above sea level, but the snow reflects light and sends it blasting back into your face. A comfortable sunscreen is a must — as is frequent reapplication. Fortunately, this SPF is housed in a light, slim case and easy to apply without a mirror.