This New Pore Perfector Gave My Skin An Instant Airbrushed Finish

Social media comes with many benefits: connection, marketing opportunities, endless aesthetics, myriad filters. But, oftentimes, the desire for a real-life filtered effect sans treatments tends to leave one feeling disappointed with what they see in the mirror — we’re only human after all. But with the help of a primer product like Peace Out’s Instant Pore Perfector, that pesky qualifier need not apply — at least when it comes to your complexion.

Peace Out, a cheeky skin care company that centers clean and efficacious offerings designed to celebrate and enhance skin rather than overhauling it entirely, is the brainchild of Enrico Frezza. The Los Angeles-based founder created the brand after a longtime struggle with endless (and ultimately fruitless) acne products, all with aim of simplifying the journey toward clear skin with thoughtful ingredients and positive, inclusive messaging. The brand encourages devotees to “Live Life Unfiltered,” and the newest product makes honoring that ask an easy feat.

Though pores aren’t normally top-of-mind for me, I have dealt with undue texture across my nose, cheeks, and chin. Plus, with summer’s sun (and this particular summer’s heat) came a wash of unwanted redness, which Peace Out’s newest offering claims to quell.

Read on for the details of my experience with Peace Out’s Instant Pore Perfector.

Fast Facts:

Price: $28

Best For: Normal to oily skin, non-drying, mattifying effect

Your Rating: 4/5

Clean/Cruelty Free: Yes

What we like: Blendable, airbrush-like blur

What we don’t like: A minimal amount of product per bottle

About My Skin

I’ve had a year, and my skin has definitely been feeling the effects. (Too) many commitments coupled with stress and an erratic sleep schedule have resulted in negligent hydration, meaning that my complexion has been both duller and dryer than I’d like. I’ve been all about rebalancing and rejuvenating over the last couple of months, masking and relying on red light therapy. Even so, a product that promised a flattering blurred effect sounded perfect for my reinvention needs.

The Details Behind Peace Out Pore Perfector

When searching for ingredients that helped obscure pores while working to minimize them for the long haul, Frezza found his hero in a mushoom extract: fomes officinalis, to be exact. “We looked into chaga, turkey tail, etc, looking for data that showed results with pores and inflammation,” says Frezza. “This was the only option that did everything we wanted.”

The brand switched out silicones in favor of a hyaluronic acid meant to plump up the complexion, adding niacinamide and malic acid for additional smoothing benefits. “Studies have demonstrated niacinamide to reduce wrinkles and fine lines as well as improve skin tone and elasticity,” Dr. Blair Murphy Rose tells TZR. She adds that malic acid, while on the gentler end of the spectrum, also lends to brightening and evenness when used over time.

All of these elements combine in a handy little product that gives you what you want now (seemingly flawless skin) while addressing the root of the issue (uneven texture and redness) for better skin down the line.

Calin Van Paris

Putting The Pore Perfector To The Test

I wanted to test out the Pore Perfector in two ways: as directed (as a last skin care step ahead of makeup) and as an on-the-go touch-up tool. The claims of an immediate blur? Facts. The texture is something akin to frosting, though with the look of wet clay, the matte taupe color will remind you of the role that mushrooms play in the formula. Once applied, the scent is akin to a honeyed green tea.

My favorite element of this product is the blendability. So many offerings that aim to calm redness sit atop the skin or leave a slight cast once incorporated, but the texture, color, and finish of Peace Out’s allow it to do its thing immediately and seamlessly. The “instant” benefits were clear, providing a pleasantly blurred finish as a final step in my a.m. skin routine and when used on the go — even when applied over makeup.

After nearly a month of use, my pores are significantly less pronounced, and I’ve noticed a reduction in redness on my nose, cheeks, chin, and T-zone. A bonus: a little of Peace Out’s Instant Pore Perfector goes a long way.

Is Peace Out Pore Perfector Worth It?

Though I would prefer a slightly larger tube, the $28 price point does translate to something of a steal. After three weeks, the pores on and around my nose appear distinctly diminished, and I’ve fully incorporated the product into my daily routine. I would suggest the perfector to anyone in want of a primer with some serious skin care benefits.

Product Specifications:

Product name: Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector

Ingredient highlights: Niacinamide, malic acid, mushroom extract

Size: 23 g/0.8 oz

Suitable: All skin types

