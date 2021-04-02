To some, contouring is a technique reserved only for the most glamorous of occasions. But not to Patrick Ta. Contouring, which he views as part of a larger, overall process of face sculpting is a part of every makeup look he does — as well as his own everyday makeup. Surprisingly, however, Ta did not have a contouring product in his namesake collection ... until now. The celebrity makeup artist just launched the Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo, in three shades, along with the corresponding Major Sculpt Contour Brush so you can get the signature contour he’s famous for.

In developing new products for his brand, Ta explains that his goal is to have them become a makeup bag staple, something that can be useful to him daily. “Contouring is a step that I always do whenever I do makeup,” he explains to TZR. “I feel like it just creates dimension when you put on foundation, which just takes everything back to one color. By sculpting, you can really just shape the face.”

So, when it came to creating his own contouring system, there were a few factors he felt strongly about. First off, the color — he didn’t want the product to look orange on the skin. “I wanted that the cream to be bit more of a gray, cool undertone, so it could mimic creating a shadow. And I feel like a lot of contour products right now tend to be a bit orange,” he says, explaining that that gray undertone also makes it more universally complementary.

Courtesy of Patrick Ta

The next priority was to make something easy to apply and blend. “I wanted to come out with a brush that made your application process super easy,” he says. “I always like to just stamp it on to basically the hollows of the cheekbones, or a little above them.” First, you press the brush, and then you diffuse it into the skin, he says, advising users to make sure the angle of the brush matches the angle of the contour itself.

Finally, there’s the unique mash-up of textures, something that’s become a hallmark of Ta’s collection. “I wanted to come out with half-cream, half-powder products, because I personally am always layering textures to create more dimension,” he says, adding that “the whole point of a sculpting product is to create dimension.” According to Ta, this layering also helps things last much longer. It also gives his products more versatility. Prior to starting his own line, he’d always had two products in his kit — creams for the more “natural” clients and powders for the “glam” clients — but combining the two is how he’s found you get the most color payoff, long wear, and of course, dimension. It also gives you the option to mix and match as you see fit (for example, a powder might be better for oily skin types, while cream can photograph better, Ta says).

Want to start sculpting? The Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo and Major Sculpt Contour Brush are available now and can be shopped below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.