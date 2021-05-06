Today, in super-exciting-yet-slightly-unexpected news: Olivia Palermo’s Beauty line is here. That’s right, Olivia Palermo — aka the multi-hyphenate OG influencer who starred on MTV’s The City from 2008 to 2010 — just forayed into the big bad world of beauty. The fashion designer made the official announcement via her personal Instagram account on Thursday, May 5, alongside a stunning campaign shot featuring herself decked out in the collection.

“Palermo Beauty is officially available on OliviaPalermo.com and right here on Instagram 🤩💃🏼,” writes Palermo on Instagram. “I am so proud of what we created and think you’ll love it as much as I do. I cannot wait to see how you wear it and make it your own, so please be sure to share with us by tagging @oliviapalermobeauty!!! Happy shopping 🛍 and stay beautiful 💁🏼‍♀️⁣.”

When you head to the brand’s website, you’ll find a four-piece collection comprised of two skin care products, and two makeup items. Complexion-wise, you have the Pre-Show Mattifying Mist, which is a hydrating facial spray that reduces shine when spritzed on top of makeup, along with the Prime Time Illuminating Serum. The latter is a lilac-colored elixir packed with peptides that can be used as a color-correcting primer, as well as an overall glow-giver.

On the makeup front, there’s the Matte Lipstick and the Eyeshadow Palette, both of which come housed in gorgeous gilded packaging inspired by Palermo’s favorite vintage gold bracelet (a tidbit she also revealed on Instagram). The mattifying lipstick comes in three neutral-toned shades — including Rosebud, Santa Fe, and Chianti — and features nourishing ingredients like castor seed oil and carnauba wax to moisturize and protect the lips.

The six-pan eyeshadow palette comes in two options: Onaturale and Soireé. As you might guess, the latter consists of high-voltage colorful hues, while the former is made up of mainly neutral shades. Both palettes feature a range of finishes, including matte, satin, and metallic.

It’s also worth noting that the products are cruelty-free, vegan, and made without common nasties such as sulfates and talc. To that end: Because the brand was created in partnership with Paris-based Marie Claire Beauty Group, they designed it to be in compliance with European Union regulations.

As of today, May 6, you can shop the full collection on oliviapalermo.com/beauty. Before you get your credit card out though, check out the products in all their glory, ahead.

