Any millennial will tell you that vacation or back-to-school shopping isn’t complete without a trip to Old Navy. While the American heritage retailer is still known today as a destination for affordable wardrobe staples like flip flops, bathing suits, and denim, now you’ll be able to stock up on beauty essentials, too. After soft-launching in select stores last fall, Old Navy is introducing Old Navy Beauty Co. nationwide. The collection includes scented hair and body mists, body washes, and body lotions, which will sit alongside a curation of products from customer-favorite brands, like e.lf. beauty and Mario Badescu.

While the $15-and-under prices are on-par with Old Navy, the scents smell like luxury. The retailer partnered with renowned perfumer Jérôme Epinette to develop seven fragrances based on today’s most popular notes, and designed to be worn solo or layered. For the formulas, Old Navy turned to tried-and-true skin care ingredients you know and love, such as vitamin E, aloe vera, and coconut.

“Old Navy Beauty Co. is a natural extension of our brand, created to inspire joy, discovery, and self-expression. Every product is thoughtfully designed with our customers at the center, shaped by their feedback and created for the diverse communities we serve. Partnering with Jérôme enabled us to develop an exceptional fragrance collection that stays true to Old Navy’s commitment to quality, value, and making beauty feel approachable for everyone, Deb Redmond, Head of Beauty at Gap Inc., said in a statement.

Old Navy

Get to know the scents that’ll make you look forward to your “everything showers.”

Gourmand Thrill

Old Navy

With notes of lavender, coconut, caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, Epinette says Gourmand Thrill “explores contrast between aromatic freshness and rich indulgence.” Consider the scent the next best thing to an actual sweet treat.

Fresh Splash

Old Navy

For days when you want to just smell clean, reach for this light and airy scent that’s composed of pear, beachwood, white woods, salted amber, and waterlily.

Vanilla Crush

Old Navy

Don’t write this one off as your run-of-the-mill vanilla scent. “A textured take on vanilla, built with layers of warmth and depth,” Epinette says of Vanilla Crush. “Black pepper and bergamot add a vibrant lift, balanced by a subtle pistachio nuance. The heart brings together orange blossom, lavender, and labdanum, before settling into a rich base of patchouli, vanilla, tonka, and amber for a last, enveloping effect.”

Floral Sweet

Old Navy

If strolling through your local farmer’s market is your idea of the perfect Saturday morning, you’ll love this berry-floral scent. It’s made up of notes of raspberry, amber, white patchouli, mango, and tuberose.

Amber Vibe

Old Navy

The fragrance equivalent of a warm hug, this comforting scent has a citrus twist that makes it wearable in any season. Standout notes include mandarin, amber, oud, palo santo, and rose.

Suede Embrace

Old Navy

“I wanted to create a soft, glowing floral that feels like skin wrapped in suede,” Epinette says of this scent. The notes are a warm and creamy blend of jasmine, amber, white musks, raspberry, and patchouli.

Sorbet D’lish

Old Navy

Summer’s not over yet — at least when you have this warm weather treat-inspired scent in your shower. Epinette blended passion fruit, pineapple, coconut water, vanilla, and amber to create the final sweet yet tart fragrance.

The Old Navy Beauty Co. line is available for $8 (3 oz. products) and $15 (for 8 oz. products) at oldnavy.com and in stores.