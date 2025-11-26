As soon as Mariah Carey drops her annual video on Nov. 1, you know what time it is — the holiday season is here. While you’re probably in full-on planning mode, from finalizing your Thanksgiving dinner menu to scouring the internet for the perfect gifts for your loved ones before bed every night, why not treat yourself, too? November 2025’s best new beauty products are just the self-care moment you need during this busy season, and there are even some launches to help you get into the festive spirit.

If you’re so exhausted that you’ve been neglecting your skin care routine at night, SK-II’s revamped GenOptics InfinitAura Serum will brighten dull complexions and Sothys’ seven-day ampoule treatment will boost hydration. And if you’ve been in full-on holiday party prep mode, Violette_FR’s Lune Liners are an incredibly chic way to incorporate shimmer into your makeup looks, while JVN’s styling stick will help you achieve super slick updos and smooth blowouts.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up all of the best beauty launches of the month to gift yourself, because hey, you deserve it.

November 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Brightening Serum SK-II GenOptics InfinitAura Serum $265 See On SK-II If maintaining smooth, glowy skin is one of your 2026 beauty goals, start now by adding SK-II’s upgraded brightening serum to your routine. The brand has added bisabolol pro to its formula for added soothing and hydrating benefits.

Best New Hydrating Treatment Sothys Paris Pro Dermo Booster Hydrating Ampoules $46 See On Sothys Paris Give your skin an extra dose of hydration by incorporating Sothys’ ampoules into your late-fall routine. The seven-day supply is meant to be used as a week-long restoring treatment for dry, dull skin.

Best New Toner e.l.f. Skin Thirst Burst Pore-fecting Toner $12 See On e.l.f. Skin This toner packs a one-two punch by exfoliating skin while simultaneously providing hydration. The result is a smooth, glowy complexion.

Best New Lip Mask Gisou Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask $26 See On Gisou Get ahead of chapped lips season with Gisou’s honey-powered mask. The buttery treatment deeply hydrates and repairs and leaves lips super glossy.

Best New Wrinkle Treatment Dr. Marnie Wrinkle Pen $125 See On Dr. Marnie New York City board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum gave her namesake skin care brand a facelift ahead of the new year. The lineup includes a wrinkle treatment made with peptides, sweet potato extract, chia seed amino acids, and bakuchiol that work to soften fine lines and support collagen production. The cooling applicator tip is handy for targeting specific spots, like crow’s feet.

November 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Mascara CoverGirl Eye Enhancer Wrap Mascara $11 See On Target Swipe on this mascara to achieve extension-like lashes minus the time commitment that comes with the real deal. The tubing formula wraps around each lash for a long-lasting, clump- and flake-free finish.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Chanel Les 9 Ombres $160 See On Chanel With matte, metallic, and shimmery finishes, the eye makeup styles you’ll create with Chanel’s nine-pan eyeshadow palette will be the star of your holiday party looks.

Best New Brow Gel KJH.Brand Nano Set Brow Gel $22 See On KJH.Brand Whether your brows are full or you’re going for a ‘90s skinny vibe, the long, slim brush of KJH.Brand’s brow gel is the perfect size for lifting and shaping them. What’s more, it doesn’t flake or leave hair feeling crunchy.

Best New Eyeliner Violette_FR Lune Liner $34 See On Violette_FR Festive sparkly eye makeup, the French girl way. These liquid liners from makeup artist Violette’s line come in four multichrome shades and have a super-fine tip applicator that makes creating subtle, precise liner styles (like a micro wing) or bold graphic lines a breeze.

Best New Lip Gloss SheGlam Glass Lock Air Gloss-High Key $6 See On SheGlam Constantly pulling strands of hair off your lips is a side effect of wearing a gloss on blustering late-fall days. However, your favorite glassy lip look doesn’t have to go into hibernation until spring. SheGlam’s formula offers a high-shine, tinted finish that isn’t sticky, thanks to a self-sealing film that locks it all in place.

Best New Blush Estée Lauder Futurist Blushmaker Dewy Cheek Tint Liquid Blush $32 See On Ulta Heading into 2026, blush’s main character moment rages on. If you prefer a sheer, dewy finish over an application some may consider blush blindness, this Estée Lauder gel-cream offers a radiant tint that effortlessly melts into skin.

November 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Thickening Shampoo Base-K The Matcha Rinse Thickening Shampoo $36 See On Base-K Take your love of matcha to the next level by adding it to your hair care routine. In this shampoo, the tea leaf powder helps detoxify and energize the scalp, peptides strengthen hair fibers so they appear fuller, and rosemary promotes scalp circulation for optimal hair growth.