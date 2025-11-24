Lady Gaga. Greta Lee. Olivia Wilde. Anya Taylor-Joy. True, all these women have incredible talent and undeniable star power. But there’s another common thread that ties them together: their facialist. Yes, Joomee Song’s magic hands are responsible for the sculpted, taut complexions of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. So, when I had the opportunity to experience one of her transformative sessions for myself I leapt at the chance.

As someone who’s had her share of facials, I’m used to having my skin carefully examined under a bright spotlight immediately upon entering a treatment room. However, once I got settled in Song’s serene and dimly lit studio, instead of eyeing my pores and skin tone, the expert digitally inspected my mug, massaging and grazing the surface of my face and neck. Within the first minute of said inspection she noted a misalignment and tightness in my upper body, which was causing some asymmetry and slight drooping on my face. “Is your right arm your dominant arm?” she asked, to which I confirmed. While not something I’ve ever really considered a concern, as Song massaged and gently pressed on specific pressure points on my neck, I became instantly aware of the tension that was essentially impacting the structure of my face.

It’s this meticulous eye and more holistic approach to skin care that makes Song such a coveted talent in beauty world. While raised in Japan but of Korean heritage, she developed her proprietary facial method, KAIKA, which blends ancient Japanese sculpting massage methods with microcurrent to heal and treat the skin from the inside out. “More so than any product or tool, the daily moving of stagnant energy and releasing of tension can unequivocally change everything about your skin for the better,” says Song to TZR. “The best part is that there’s no downside to consistent facial massage and every person, at every age, can start seeing the benefits if they started today. All they need to do is be patient and consistent.”

With my appointment just days ahead of a milestone birthday (40!), I of course had plenty of questions for Song about keeping skin in top shape as I age. When asked about her key tips, the facial pro was quick to note that radiant skin first starts with a positive mindset as it relates to aging. “Your body and brain are in constant communication and much of what we deal with over the course of our lives shows up on our face,” she says. “Take good care of yourself and speak to yourself kindly. Getting older is a gift and negative thoughts can quite literally rob you of your glow.”

As part of her Eastern-led, holistic methods, Song’s beauty philosophy hinges on balance and harmony. “When I moved to the United States in my twenties, I was eager to expand my knowledge of Western practices and approaches to skin care,” she recalls. “I couldn’t help but notice, however, that the focus seemed to be more external, with an emphasis on procedures like high tech facial devices and chemical peels. Often, those more aggressive techniques compromise the skin’s health and natural immunity, which opens the door for long term sensitivities and damage.”

Song’s hands-on technique aims to “clear” the flow in the face, by feeling obstructions with her hands and releasing them gently. She’s also big on delivering realistic expectations. “Even healthy, happy skin has texture,” she says. “It's natural to have pores on our cheeks and lines around our eyes. We must pivot from punishing our skin for naturally aging to celebrating our skin’s resilience and strength.”

Fair enough. But, what about those sky-high cheekbones and glowy, toned skin? What’s the secret formula to keeping those things in tact? Well, at a professional level, Song’s hands work fast, kneading the skin to increase blood flow (which ignites that radiance we all want) and promote cell turnover in the skin. In addition to working on the external parts of the face — cheeks, neck, jawline, forehead — the aesthetician also incorporates a vigorous buccal fat massage into her session, using her fingers to massage the inside and outside of the cheeks to sculpt, contour, and de-puff.

Song explains that as we age, regular facial massage becomes more and more crucial, making it a top recommendation for my over-40 skin. “Massage stimulates fibroblasts, the cells that produce collagen and other vital components to building plump, hydrated skin from the inside out,” she says. And while one might see this season of life to ramp up all the lasers and peels, Song advises to proceed with caution. “With hormones in flux at this time of life, it’s imperative to preserve our skin’s natural oils,” she explains. “Skin turnover also slows down later in life so be less aggressive when it comes to physical and chemical exfoliation. When you do exfoliate, do so sparingly and don’t feel like you have to do everything (retinol, lasers, etc.) at the same time. As tempting as it is to go on offense, your skin barrier needs time to heal in between.”

Working in gentle, hydrating, and renewing skin care into the mix is also key. Song is a big fan of Shiseido skin care (of which she’s a partner), particularly the Future Solution LX line as it “covers everything from cleansing to eye cream, basically everything you need to address mature skin concerns.”

At night, the beauty expert leans into a more involved cleansing routine. “Most people want to rush this step but it’s often the first real moment of connection between you and your skin after a long day,” she says. “Slow down and give yourself a mini facial, massaging your face and neck with a balm cleanser like La Prairie’s Supreme Balm Cleanser or Oak Essentials Cleansing Balm. Those two to three minutes of connection can ease tension from the day and have a profound effect on your skin’s texture, tone, and resilience.”