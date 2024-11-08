For all there is to dread about winter (early sunsets and cold temperatures), the upcoming season is still exciting. There’s the socially-acceptable excuse to cancel all plans because it’s snowing out, hot toddies are back on cocktail menus, and of course, fully leaning into the holidays by getting dressed to the nines in a glitzy party look. And just in time for all of the nights in and the festive fêtes, November 2024’s best new beauty products have arrived to help you ward off the winter blues in your routine.

There’s a common theme among this month’s launches: hydration. And rightfully so – dryness is one of the biggest seasonal concerns. For your skin, revamp your entire lineup with moisturizing products, such as Sonsie’s Cleansing Mousse and e.l.f. Skin’s Thirst Burst Drops. The same goes for your hair, and CeraVe’s Gentle Hydrating Shampoo won’t leave strands brittle. Even makeup brands have gotten the memo. This month’s new lip products like Lisa Eldridge’s full-coverage matte lipsticks and Maybelline’s Teddy Tint are nourishing and creamy.

Keep reading to discover all of the just-landed skin care, makeup, and hair care products to add to your routine ahead of winter.

November 2024 Skin Care Launches

Best New Rich Moisturizer

Best New Hydrating Serum

Best New Soothing Cleanser

Best Head-To-Toe Moisturizer

November 2024 Makeup Launches

Best New Multitasker

Best New Refillable Lipstick

Best Plumping Lip Gloss

November 2024 Hair Care Launches

Best New Shine Spray

Best New Hydrating Shampoo

November 2024 Body Care Launches

Best New Hand Cream For Youthful Skin