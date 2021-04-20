Meet The New Sunscreens You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Work-from-home life has ushered in a new era of no-makeup makeup for many, bringing with it a renewed interest in simple, effective, and multipurpose skin care — primarily sunscreen. Even if you skip eyeshadow, mascara, and your serum-retinol-facial combo on any given day, you’re hopefully still slathering on some SPF every time you’re stepping outside. And chances are, you want a formula that can protect skin from harmful rays or blue light, wave away free radicals, and maybe throw in a skin care perk or two, like shine control or hydration. Sound familiar? Then the new sunscreens of 2021 are exactly what you’re looking for.

That is, if you aren’t already using them. Established cult beauty players like Sunday Riley and Hourglass have recently debuted new SPF offerings ahead of summer 2021, showing just how important sunscreen and protection have been lately for consumers. Meanwhile, the sun brands you probably already know and love — like Sun Bum or Black Girl Sunscreen — keep elevating the category to new heights. Below, shop the latest and greats sunscreens, sun blocks, and SPF moisturizers or tints you can shop now.

