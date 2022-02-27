As the harshness of winter begins to melt away, you’ll probably be struck with the sudden motivation to refresh your routines. That could mean purging your closet of items you haven’t touched in months, switching back to iced coffee instead of hot, and, of course, tackling your beauty cabinet once and for all. Given that your winter skin woes will soon be in the rearview mirror, you just might be inspired to embrace new looks, and the fresh on the market makeup products like the new Nars foundation are here to guide you along the way.

If you’ve been wanting to get your complexion routine in order, there’s truly never been a better time. From buzzy clean beauty to long-loved drugstore brands, February has seen a slew of concealer and foundation releases for any and all skin types. In addition to Nars’ new drop, buzzy brands like Kosas, ILIA, and KVD have all welcomed new complexion products this month, while Maybelline’s new whipped foundation formula will trigger your early 2000s nostalgia. While base products have undoubtedly dominated the beauty releases this month, there’s plenty of other makeup goodies, too. Tower 28 dropped new shades of their best-selling lip gloss and minimalist newbie MERIT launched their very first lipstick.

Get in on the exciting February makeup launches below and prepare to have your makeup routine sorted for spring.

