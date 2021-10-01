It’s official: chemical exfoliators have made their way into drugstore beauty aisles. Unlike harsh physical exfoliators which can be abrasive on the skin, chemical exfoliators contain acids that break down and slough off dead skin cells, leaving behind smooth, glowing skin. Such products have become hugely popular among luxury and high-end skin care brands, but more and more, affordable brands are getting in on the action. Neutrogena’s new chemical exfoliator, Neutrogena Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, is the most recent addition, and it includes three different formulas to suit every skin type.

“These acid-blend formulations work gently to exfoliate the skin, reduce the look of pores and even out skin tone and texture for a fresh-looking glow,” the brand says in a press release. “Free of alcohol, oil, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, fragrances, and dyes, each option is infused with nourishing, moisture-binding ingredients, making them gentle enough to be used once daily after cleansing for a customized routine.”

Courtesy of Neutrogena

The three variations (which come in adorable, baby bottle-like packaging with pretty pastel labels) are tailored to normal or combination skin, oily skin, and dry skin.

The normal or combination version of the Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant is formulated with a 9% blend of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and polyhydroxy acids (PHA) that gently exfoliate to complement the skin’s natural renewal process.

For oily skin, Neutrogena offers a 7% AHA blend to penetrate deep into the pores for a clarified looking complexion and super-soft skin.

The dry skin formula is packed with a blend of skin smoothing acids and moisture binding humectants. A 7% AHA/PHA blend and hyaluronic acid (HA) polish skin, leaving a fresh, hydrated feeling and soft, glowing skin.

