This Minimalist Take On The Swirly Nail Art Trend Turned Heads At Fashion Week

If you’re at all tapped into the current nail art craze, you know just how popular swirl designs have become. There seems to be no limit to the versatility of nail swirls, which is probably why they’re continuing to be a leading trend as we head into fall. It’s probably not surprising at all to learn that the abstract design made an appearance at New York Fashion Week — but with a unique, minimalist twist. Fashion designer Peter Do made his Fashion Week debut with a collection of simple yet stunningly tailored pieces, and the models had the perfect modern nail art to match.

To complement the black and white tonal collection, nail artist Jin Soon Choi created a manicure that’s equally understated. Using products from Choi’s nail brand, JINsoon, the look features a sheer base with a free-flowing black line draped around the nail bed. The organic design pairs beautifully with the minimalist collection, but this kind of look pairs well with almost anything.

Perhaps the best part? It’s really not complicated to recreate this modern nail art for yourself — simply follow along with these steps below, courtesy of JINsoon:

1. Clean and your prep nails, filing into a rounded square.

2. Apply one coat of JINsoon Dew, a creamy sheer white polish, to the entire nail. This acts as a base coat for the nail art, smoothing and filling any ridges on your nails.

3. Using a thin nail art brush, draw an irregular-shaped curvy line from the top right side, spilling onto the tip of nails with JINsoon Absolute Black polish.

4. For a super shiny finish, apply JINsoon HyperGloss, a nutrient-infused, UV blocking top coat.

Courtesy of JINsoon

