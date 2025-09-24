Gadgets and gizmos are no longer just for dermatologists’ offices. You can tighten and sculpt your face at home with a microcurrent device, arguably the most popular skin tool on social media right now.

“A microcurrent device is a skin care device that delivers low to medium level electrical currents compatible to the cellular level currents to promote skin rejuvenation,” explains Morayo Adisa, MD, FAAD, medical director of dermatology physicians Chicago/Kenilworth. “The microcurrents delivered to the skin generates electrical current at the skin’s cellular level promoting tissue repair, increase collagen production, improving circulation, and increasing skin thickness, leading to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improved skin tone and radiance.”

The tool has exploded in popularity recently because who doesn’t want to have a beauty treatment without leaving their couch? “There is an increase in the aging population and growing demand for noninvasive anti-aging, and convenient skincare tools coupled with the era of social media influence,” Adisa adds.

But as with any good skin care practice, consistency is key. To see a difference, it’s important to follow each device’s recommended use. Adisa explains that the results depend on the “frequency of use, and time to see results depend on the specific device type, and adherence to manufacturer's recommended usage, and user's consistency. On average, results are seen in five to 12 weeks with five times a week use.”

When shopping for a microcurrent device, look for FDA clearance for safety and efficacy. Also, remember that they aren’t for everyone. “It is best practice to consult with your board-certified dermatologist before using to ensure appropriateness for individual circumstances especially if pregnant, have epilepsy, have irregular heartbeat, muscle disease, a pacemaker, or other implanted electrical device,” Adisa says.

With that in mind, start zapping with these top microcurrent devices.

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit $395 See On NuFace One of the most popular microcurrent devices out there, this has rightfully earned its cult following. “It is FDA-cleared,” says Adisa. “It is versatile with its attachments.” There are plenty to choose from — including for lip and eye, but no matter which you opt for, there are five microcurrent intensity options. Though its effects are temporary, one of the best perks is that you can instantly see results after just one treatment.

ZIIP ZIIP Halo $400 See On ZIIP “I love it because of its combined micro and nanocurrent technology,” Adisa says. ZIIP dubbed that feature the Dual Waveform Technology, and that twofer means it stimulates both collagen production and muscles. The basic treatment only takes three minutes, making it a doable addition to a skin care routine.

Laduora Lumeo SkinLift 4D Current Red Light Therapy Kit $190 See On Laduora So much more than microcurrent, this multitasker also offers red light, near infrared light, and facial massage. Made in Korea, it does everything from smooth texture and fine lines to fight dullness to trigger elastin and collagen production. It has six different treatment modes so you can customize it to exactly what your skin needs.

Therabody TheraFace Pro $420 See On Therabody Similar to the brand’s viral TheraBody, this also taps percussive therapy for a facial massage. Though its two microcurrent settings aren’t as powerful as some competitors’, that makes it ideal for sensitive skin. It comes with eight attachments, including three percussive, three LED, one microcurrent, and one cleansing, so it’s impressively versatile.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro $480 $210 See On Medicube Simplicity is at your service. When you don’t need all the bells and whistles — in this case attachments and particular conductive gels — you can simply reach for this device and any serum of your choosing. It has six functions, including electroportation, microcurrent, EMS, electric needles, sonic vibration, and LED, to improve absorption of skin care products, glow, elasticity, pores, and contouring.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device $329 $169 See On Macy's If you’re on the skittish side about getting zapped by microcurrent, this device has an Anti-Shock System that monitors how your skin handles it and adjusts the microcurrent level appropriately. After one week, regular three-minute treatments visibly improve sagging, fine lines, puffiness, blood flow, and the absorption of skin care products.

Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand $99 See On Skin Gym Give your face a workout with this battery-operated tool. Its small applicator nodes make it great for targeting precise spots like crow’s feet. There are five intensity levels to deliver exactly what you need.

Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand $169 See On Solawave Great for on-the-go, this device is on the petite side, so it easily fits in a gym bag or carry-on. It taps galvanic current to help skincare products absorb more deeply into skin and boost lymphatic drainage, as well as LED light therapy. That combo helps reduce dark spots and even skin tone, plus boost radiance and smooth fine lines.

7E Wellness MyoLift QT Plus Facial Toning Device $329 See On 7E Wellness Designed for the face and neck, you can opt to use the accompanying app to track previous treatments and create a guide. It’s great for reaching small areas like between the eyes and around the lips. It has two settings: Stretch, which targets muscles under the skin and smooths texture, and Lift, which boosts microcirculation and improves the appearance of fine lines.