In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Merit Clean Volume Mascara.

“I love when my mascara smudges,” said no one ever. While a number of options out there live up to their promises of providing extension-like length and illusion of fuller lashes, many don’t pass the raccoon eye test. So as someone with naturally oily eyelids that lives in a humid climate, I make the switch to tubing mascaras come summer. These formulas contain polymers that wrap around each individual lash like a “tube” rather than coating them like traditional mascara does. The result? Smudge-proof lashes that hold up on a 90-degree day with 70% humidity.

Long-wear aside, thick, fluffy lashes is my other mascara non-negotiable. However, there’s a fine line between voluminous and clumpy, and many formulas fall into the latter. So when I caught wind that Merit’s new Clean Volume Mascara utilizes tubing technology to add fullness and definition to lashes, I eagerly accepted the opportunity to get my hands on a tube ahead of its official launch.

So does Merit’s latest tubing mascara stay smudge- and clump-free? Ahead, I put beauty editor-favorite brand’s new product to the test to find out.

Fast Facts

Price: $25

Size: 7mL/ 0.24 oz

Best For: Volume and lift, those who prone to mascara smudging and flaking

Ingredient Highlights: Japanese-made tubing film-formers

What We Like: Adds volume and definition, doesn’t clump

What We Don’t Like: Can be tough to remove

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

The cornerstone of Merit’s Clean Volume mascara is Japanese-made tubing polymers that wrap around each individual lash like a film, which helps prevent the skin’s natural oils from breaking down the product throughout the day. This means that the mascara is more likely to remain intact if you get caught in a late summer afternoon downpour or wear it to the gym. Staying power aside, the brand says the formula volumizes, lifts, and defines lashes, even if you apply multiple coats.

This formula lends its clump-free finish to a unique wand. The status quo for volumizing mascaras is a thick, fluffy brush, which the brand says is responsible for clumps. Instead, Clean Volume has a slim rubber brush that separates and lifts each individual lash.

My Experience & Results

Lately, I’ve been wearing brown mascaras during the day for a more subtle, low-key look, and reserve black for nighttime. Since I wear minimal makeup during the week, I’ve come to find inky volumious lashes are just too dramatic on me when the rest of my face is bare save for some blush, a skin tint, and a glossy lip tint. I’ll admit I was skeptical Clean Volume’s smaller brush would make my lashes look as thick and full as I like when I am wearing black mascara. However, I was pleasantly surprised. Two coats delivered ample fullness and the extra definition resulted in a softer lash look. It’s the perfect middle ground between brown mascara and other volumizing black ones I use.

Erin Lukas

Thanks to the tubing formula, it stayed fresh from when I applied it at 8 a.m. to when I got home from a long work day at 9 p.m. The caveat? It is hard to remove. I typically take off my mascara with micellar water and found I still had some residue on my lashes the next morning. The takeaway: follow the brand’s recommendation and use warm water and/or cleanser to remove it.

Is Merit’s Clean Volume Mascara Worth It?

With Clean Volume, a world where smudge-proof, clump-free mascara does exist is possible. So if you’re prone to raccoon eyes, wear contacts, live somewhere humid, or like the extra insurance that your makeup won’t require touch-ups, this mascara is worth adding to your cart. Just don’t use micellar water as as your eye makeup remover.