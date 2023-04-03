(Hair)
The options are endless.
Box braids are a staple protective style for mid-length natural hair but can cause too much tension around the hairline. Twists offer the same safeguarding from over-styling and excessive heat while preserving and maintaining your edges. Ahead, are nine ways to wear twists with medium-length hair.
Whether you’re attending a special occasion or looking for a style that will last for a few days, this updo accented with side flat twists is a nice option. To really make the look pop add a few hair beads throughout the hair.