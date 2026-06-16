In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Medicube Booster Pro X2.

Nothing compares to the plump, sculpted, glow of a facial with your favorite esthetician, which is why I’ve given up on chasing similar results at home with beauty devices. Sure, there are countless options out there that live up to their claims, but many (like LED masks) require consistent, continued use for optimal results. My skin care MO is minimalist but effective, so adding a facial tool into the daily mix feels like way too much effort, especially if special products are needed to use said tool. My one exception? Medicube’s Age-R Booster Pro. The K-beauty brand’s viral, Hailey Bieber-approved device is an all-in-one wand that instantly firms, plumps, sculpts, tightens pores, improves texture, and boosts product absorption – aka all the benefits I expect to get from a facial. Unsurprisingly, it’s South Korea’s best-selling beauty device for smooth, glass skin.

The tool has become a mainstay in my routine since I first tried it a year ago, so when Medicube presented me with the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the Booster Pro X2, an updated version with new tech features, I didn’t second guess the 13-and-a-half hour flight from New York.

Keep reading for my experience testing Medicube’s Booster Pro X2 ahead of its U.S. launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $299

Best For: Smoothing, firming, lifting, refining pores, maximizing skin care absorption

Tech Highlights: Two new modes, an additional intensity level, app connectivity for personalized routines, larger wand size

What We Like: Built-in timer, can be used with any skin care product, larger device head allows for quicker treatments

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Booster Pro X2 Features

The upgraded device has the four original core modes: Air Shot (exfoliation via electric pulses for smoother texture and refined pores), MC (microcurrent to help volumize, plump, and smooth fine lines), Derma Shot (electrical muscle stimulation to firm sagging), and Booster (electroporation for radiance and product absorption). It also comes with the following new features:

Medicube has added three more modes to the X2 based on fan feedback. There’s Mask, which can be used with sheet masks to optimize absorption, Dual, which allows you to combine your two favorite modes for an even more efficient routine, and AI, which offers recommendations based on your usage through an app.

The intensity goes up to level 6 (if you dare).

You can save your routines and preferred device settings through the AGE-R app available on android and iOS.

The 1.3x larger device head allows for quicker, more efficient treatment sessions.

Just like the original Booster Pro, the X2 is safe for daily use (excluding the Airshot mode, which the brand recommends two to three times a week), can be used with all of your favorite skin care products, and is rechargeable.

The Medicube Age-R Booster Pro vs. the Booster Pro X2. Erin Lukas

My Experience & Results

For testing purposes, I only used the Booster Pro X2 on the left side of my face to truly gauge the results. Each mode was used on level 5 for three minutes. After cleansing and completely drying my skin, I kicked off my treatment session with Air Shot. While I felt little zaps from the pulses, it didn’t hurt nor did I experience redness. Next, I applied a couple drops of the Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum to my skin and ran the device over it in Booster. This serum is one of my go-tos for plump, radiant skin, and I’m all for optimizing its absorption.

(+) An iconic duo. Erin Lukas (+) The author using Derm Shot mode. Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

Once the serum had fully sunk into my skin, I slathered on a healthy layer of the brand’s Collagen Jelly Cream before the next two steps. While you don’t need to use a conductor gel with the Booster Pro X2’s microcurrent mode, I do find this product has a similar texture and provides the best slip. I went with level 5 for MC, running it along my nasolabial folds, jawline, and cheekbones in an upward motion. Then, I switched to Derma Shot, gliding the device over my jawline, cheekbones, and forehead. Note: In my experience, using these two modes on level 4 or higher will cause muscle movement and/or twitching.

After I was finished with these four modes, I took a selfie to compare the sides of my face. Dear reader, my jaw dropped when I saw how firm and sculpted my left looked versus my right.

Before (right side) vs. after (left side) using the Booster Pro X2. Erin Lukas

Finally, I applied the Mediheal Hyaluronate Watermide Essential Mask to my face so I could try out the Mask mode. Out of practicality, this step was done to my entire face. The brand says you can use any sheet mask or toner pad with the mode, excluding hydrogel ones.

The author using Mask mode. Erin Lukas

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s better to start off each mode on level 1 or 2 to see how you feel. I’m an experienced Booster Pro user, so I personally felt comfortable using the higher intensities, but it’s not necessary in order to see results.

Is The Medicube Booster Pro X2 Worth It?

This is the one tool I continuously use on a regular bases because of its handful of benefits and visible results. Instant gratification aside, the Booster Pro X2’s added features make it worth the investment because there are now even more customization options and you can streamline your routine further, thanks to the Dual mode and larger head size. Expect a new influx of GRWMs featuring the Booster Pro X2 in the coming weeks. It’s inevitably going viral, too.