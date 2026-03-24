The days of having to book a salon appointment for a voluminous, bouncy blowout or a dermatologist visit to achieve a glazed-doughnut glow are long gone. Over the last few years, at-home beauty tech has steadily edged closer to rivaling pro-grade treatments, and in 2026, it’s officially entered its best era yet.

Between Shark Beauty’s multi-functional device that rivals the results of a pore-clearing, radiance-boosting in-office facial, Swan’s AI-powered mirror that personalizes your skin care and makeup routines in real time, and CurrentBody’s red-light panel designed for full-body therapy, the most groundbreaking tools are redefining what’s possible at home.

Of course, innovation comes at a price (though, FWIW, at-home tech is getting more affordable than booking an appointment with a professional, not to mention more convenient). To determine which devices are truly worth the investment, The Zoe Report’s team of beauty editors, BDG staff members, and expert guest judges put them to the test to determine which ones actually deliver their promised results. These are the 12 skin care, makeup, and hair care tools that blur the line between clinical and countertop.

Skin

Best LED Face Mask For A Complete Glow-Up

Best Microcurrent Tool For A Snatched Face

Best Facial Tool For Deep Cleaning Pores

Best LED-Light Device To Use From Head To Toe

Makeup

Best Makeup Mirror For Mastering Any Look

Best Brush Set For Nailing Eye Makeup Trends

Hair

Best At-Home Steam Treatment For Soft Curls & Coils

Best Multitasking Styling Tool For Travel

Best Blow Dryer That Doesn’t Feel Like Lifting Weights

Best Scalp Treatment For Stronger, Thicker Strands

Best Styling Tool For At-Home Blowouts

Best Hot Brush For Voluminous, Bouncy Styles