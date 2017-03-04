The 10 Best-Selling Mascaras At Ulta
The eyes really do have it, and when it comes to your makeup, your lashes can make or break your look. With just one coat, your eyes instantly open up and you look more awake. But, with so many options on the market, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly which formula best suits your preferences. That's where the best-selling mascaras at Ulta come into play. Consumers tried and rated them, so you don't have to.
If you're on the hunt for a mascara that delivers ultimate curl, opt for Benefit Cosmetics' Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, $25. The product description claims the formula holds for 12 hours, so consider it a must-have on those never-ending days. And with the curved brush, you can toss your lash curler aside. Or if you prefer a mascara that adds volume, leave it to IT Cosmetics' Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, $24, to do the job. Included in the formula is collagen to help create the look of longer lashes.
Here, we’ve got the 10 best-selling mascaras at Ulta, plus the outstanding qualities of each. And for your consideration, we even include a few more options. Whether you need a little extra length or a thicker flutter, one of these gems is sure to get you there. They’re that beloved for a reason.
Best For Nourishing
A cult-favorite for Tarte, its Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara does it all. After a swipe, you'll find your lashes to be curled, lengthened, and full of volume. The formula includes rice bran, olive esters, and provitamin B5 to help nourish lashes.
Best For Fanned-Out Lashes
This mascara from Maybelline is the first patented fanning brush with 10 layers of bristles, giving your lashes a full fan effect. And for under $10, you can't beat the price.
Best Waterproof
Whether you're sweating from a workout or got caught in the rain, this waterproof mascara will save you from product running down your face. The product is best for giving your lashes volume, while the hourglass-shaped brush separates each lash.
Best For Dark Pigment
Urban Decay's Perversion Mascara leaves your lashes long and free of clumps. Key ingredients include honey extract to nourish and marine collagen to protect lashes.
Best For Strengthening
Looking for a mascara that will add volume and lengthen lashes? Try out this mascara from IT Cosmetics. Formulated with biotin, lashes will be stronger than ever.
Best For Volumizing
One swipe of this mascara and your lashes will appear long and curly. Plus, the soft-flex brush and lightweight triple-black formula give lashes a full, fluttery finish. Hero ingredients include jojoba to hydrate and strengthen lashes, as well as carnauba wax to lengthen.
Best For Curling
Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara delivers ultimate curl to lashes. The product description claims the mascara holds for 12 hours, so wear it on those jam-packed days. Plus, the formula contains provitamin B5 and serin to condition lashes.
Best For Lengthening
The staggered bristles on this brush grab near the root, giving lashes ultimate length and volume. And the product description states the mascara doesn't smudge, clump, or dry out.
Best For Thickening
If your ideal mascara is to provide volume, consider tying out this mascara from Benefit Cosmetics. Key features include water-resistant and smudge-proof formula.
Best For Separating
Give lashes a noticeable lift with this mascara from Buxom. The brush is hourglass-shaped, helping to perfectly separate each lash.
Best For Lasting Power
The product description claims 12-hour lasting power, so you won't feel your lashes slowly loosing curl. With a 360° Precision brush, no lashes will be left behind.
Best For False Lash Effect
This mascara has a soft wavy brush bristle to keep formula in place — and with 200+ bristles, it'll be hard to miss a lash.
Best For Priming
