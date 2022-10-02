In the beauty world, there’s nothing better than a product that merges makeup with skin care. If you’re on the hunt for something to keep chapped lips at bay throughout the cooler months, this new lip gloss by up-and-coming makeup brand LeyMorriso Cosmetics deserves to be on your radar. Never mind its mouthful of a name — the brand’s She's Got A GLOSSITUDE Lip Gloss pampers your pout while it adds a juicy wash of color, which is why it deserves a spot in your makeup bag. To learn more about the buzzy new product, keep reading.

Fast Facts

Price: $16

Available in 10 shades

Great for: dry, chapped lips

Cruelty-free

Shirley Mbang, CEO and founder of LeyMorriso Cosmetics, developed dyshidrotic eczema during her first few years living in Montana, after immigrating from Nigeria (Mbang later found out that her dyshidrotic eczema stemmed from her seasonal allergies). Although she was able to soothe her hands and feet with skin care products, Mbang saw that her lips remained chapped to the point of pain with no reprieve from countless balms, lip treatments, and oils — not even shea butter helped. After countless efforts to soothe her chapped lips with products already on the market, Mbang decided to take matters into her own hands and worked with a cosmetic chemist to formulate skin care for the lips in the form of a lip gloss. Hence, She's Got A GLOSSITUDE was born.

The Science Behind The Lip Gloss

She's Got A GLOSSITUDE contains 50% gloss and 50% skin care ingredients, resulting in a hybrid lip treatment/lip gloss formula. This provides the reflective sheen that most people yearn for in their lip glosses, while ingredients that you’d likely find in your face creams work to nourish and condition dry lips. First up is coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an antioxidant enzyme that can help smooth skin and protect it from free radical damage. In addition, this formula also contains Sepilift DPHP™ to promote firmer, plumper lips and provide further antioxidant benefits.

What’s more, hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to not only hydrate lips, but plump them up, too. To lock in this hydration, ceramides create a protective barrier on the lips, which is necessary to help them retain moisture since our lips are not self-moisturizing. (Our lips don’t create sebum the same way the rest of our skin does, so they’re more prone to trans-epidermal water loss.) Although jojoba oil and shea butter are marketed as carrier oils in this formula, they offer further moisturizing benefits to minimize trans-epidermal water loss.

Chapped lips can be painful, which is why the gloss contains bisabolol, an oil derived from the chamomile plant to help with skin healing thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. See? This lip gloss really is like a skin care treatment for your lips.

Final Verdict

Considering the fact that most lip glosses don’t offer skin care benefits, She's Got A GLOSSITUDE is a great choice for people with dry, chapped lips who don’t want to forego their usual lip color. The 10 shades, from bold red to barely-there clear, offer something for everyone, and the $16 price tag feels very reasonable, especially considering all of the high-quality ingredients in the formula. Plus, as always, it’s a great idea to support a Black-owned small business.