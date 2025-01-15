In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara.

Extensions can be revolutionary for anyone who doesn’t wake up with long, fluttery makeup commercial-level lashes, but the reality is they’re a lot of work. You might have to switch up your regular skin care lineup because oil-based makeup removers and cleansers can make them fall off. Then there’s there’s the routine fill appointments, which are time-consuming, not to mention costly. So if you’re looking to achieve similar length but want a more low-key option that doesn’t involve falsies and glue, the new Lancôme Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara could be your solution.

The addition to the French makeup brand’s collection of mascaras is a long-wear lengthening formula that promises to deliver a “lash extension look” for up to 24 hours. In fact, during the brand’s consumer study, 96% of lash extension users said they would recommend it. Olivia Rodrigo, Lancôme’s newest ambassador, is also on board. The musician is fronting the campaign for the Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara, along with content creator and podcaster Emma Chamberlain.

While mascara is a holy grail product for TZR editors, we all have various concerns and needs when choosing one for our respective makeup routines. However, extra length a reoccurring theme when we all describe our ideal look, so we enthusiastically got our hands on this Lancôme tube ahead of its launch. Ahead, our honest thoughts on the Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara.

Fast Facts

Price: $30

Size: 0.16 oz/ 4.5 g

Clean/Cruelty-Free: N/A

Best For: Extreme length and smudge-free long wear

Ingredient Highlights: Wax-in-water emulsion

What We Like: Clump-free finish; the thin brush gets every lash

What We Don’t Like: Not dramatic enough for full-glam looks

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

This Lancôme mascara’s main goal is to make your lashes look so long, everyone will think you have extensions. Its formula is powered by a “wax-in-water emulsion” that delivers length for up to 24 hours of wear without getting dry, flaky, or clumpy.

It also comes equipped with the brand’s tiniest brush yet. Made from elastomer, it features over 480 nano-bristles that lengthen and separate to create the illusion of more fluttery lashes on top of length. The rose tube is also sleek, a nod to the unique wand and brush.

Our Experiences & Results

Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Courtesy of Jordan Murray

“I love the slender brush of this mascara. For me, thick bristles tend to cause clumps, making my lashes stick together, but this one separates them so that each lash is evenly coated. Plus, the thin shape makes it easy to control and manipulate the brush — which is especially helpful when covering the bottom lashes without smudging. As for the formula, it did a good job at adding length, but I wish it offered more fullness since I prefer a thicker lash. However, it looks really natural, so it's great for a casual daytime look. For a full glam, I would reach for something that makes my lashes look more dense and dramatic.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, TZR

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

“As someone who typically likes fat, fluffy mascara brushes, I’ll admit I was skeptical when I saw the slender shape of this one. Could those nearly-microscopic bristles really coat my lashes with enough mascara to make them appear longer..like extension level? Dear reader, the answer is yes! I was pleasantly surprised with the length and separation I got with one coat. I applied two more for extra drama and didn’t end up with a clumpy mess. What’s more, the thin brush actually made it easier to apply it on my lower lashes without any smudges. That said, I do like my lashes to look extra dark so I wish the formula offered a little more pigment. During the colder months, my mascara can get flaky under my eyes from the wind, but after a full afternoon of errands in New York City on a Saturday in January, it was still perfectly intact. Overall, I’ve found I’ve been reaching for this tube in the mornings, and it’s quickly become my go-to everyday mascara.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director, TZR

Angela Melero

“I recently spent five days in the icy forests of Finland, where the temps hit a high of about 20 degrees Fahrenheit and the weather is snowy, dry, and generally rough on the complexion. Because of the extreme conditions, I kept my beauty routine super simple and streamlined. I packed hydrating and moisture-retaining skin care and all of three makeup products — tinted SPF, cream blush, and my new Lancôme mascara. I’m happy to report that my strategy was successful, thanks in large part to the latter. The mascara’s lengthening formula and tiny bristles delivers ultra-long, dainty lashes that looked incredibly natural and gave my eyes a subtle pop against an otherwise basic makeup look. An added bonus? The product’s ability to withstand the icy elements and days packed with sauna sessions, ice plunging, and snowmobiling. This is definitely a great pick for everyday wear.”

Is Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara Worth It?

If length is your number one lash concern, you’ll quickly fall in love with this Lancôme mascara. It delivers on its promised results, and you don’t have to stress about it flaking or smudging after a few hours of wearing it. Turns out, it’s true what they say: Good things come in small packages...or in this case, great mascaras come in slim tubes.