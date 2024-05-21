In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Kosas Blush is Life Dimensional + Brightening Blush.

Blame it on the rise of the bronzy glow in the early aughts or chiseled contour in the 2010s, but blush’s popularity peaked with the dramatic draped looks of the ‘70s and ‘80s. A staple product that ties your entire look together in just a few swipes, the product hasn’t exactly gone anywhere. It’s just taken a supporting role in recent decades to eyeshadow and lipstick trends. However, with a number of brands creating high-performance products in an array of inclusive shades and innovative finishes, blush is experiencing a renaissance. One brand getting in on the action is Kosas with its new Blush is Life Dimensional + Brightening Blush.

Technically this isn’t Kosas’ first foray into the makeup category (OG fans will remember the cream blush and highlighter duos). But the compact is the TikTok-favorite clean beauty brand’s first traditional blush product. The pressed powder is infused with hydrating ingredients so it goes on even, smooth, and won’t get chalky on various skin types. It’s also super pigmented so you can tailor your application based on your desired look, weather you want to channel vintage Cher or go for the more low-key sun-kissed look currently flooding your FYP.

While TZR editors all have different skin types and preferred makeup looks, blush is a common thread in our routines. Ahead, the team puts Kosas’ Life is Blush to the test. Keep reading for our honest thoughts on the brand’s latest product.

Fast Facts

Price: $29

Size: 0.16 oz/4.5 g

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: Anyone who wants to add a flush to their cheeks and likes the option of buildable coverage

Ingredient Highlights: Squalane, hyaluronic acid

What We Like: Super pigmented; blends easily

What We Don’t Like: It’s easy to over-do it with the application; some shades look different on than in the compact

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

If you’re after a long-lasting flush, then power blush is your best bet because these formulas tend to have better staying power than cream or liquid formulas. The caveat is that powders can draw more attention to textured or blemish-prone complexions and don’t always blend as seamlessly if your skin leans dry. Kosas set out to solve these struggles by infusing Blush is Life with squalane and hyaluronic acid, two tried-and-true hydrating ingredients commonly found in facial moisturizers and serums. The formula is also void of talc, a common cosmetics and personal care product ingredient that’s become controversial because some studies have suggested it can cause ovarian cancer.

Blush is Life comes in eight shades that encompass various undertones to suit an array of skin tones. While the marble pressed powder is aesthetic, the format also serves a practical purpose. The swirls are two different tones that create dimension when it’s applied onto your skin so the color doesn’t appear flat and lifeless. In order words, you’re left with a natural-looking flush. Each shade has a slight shimmer to it which adds a complementary lit-from-within-glow to your cheekbones.

Our Experiences & Results

Angela Melero, Executive Editor, Wearing Blissed

"For the past couple of years, I've been an almost exclusive user of cream blushes, as I feel like they offer more flexibility in terms of application and color distribution. Powder blushes, in my experience, can be difficult to blend out and create the natural flushed look I typically like for day-to-day use. In applying Kosas' new blush in this stunning peachy-pink, I quickly discovered it was highly pigmented from the jump (a little really goes a long way), which made me temporarily worried that I would be stuck with super rosy, doll-like cheeks. However, I went in with a fluffy brush to buff out the color and was so impressed with how the powder blended out for a more subtle finish. With hot, sweaty, summer days approaching, I'm happy to have found a powder blush that will work with me and not against me in keeping my face flushed and fab."

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing Euphoria

“I typically don’t wear powder blush because I find cream formulas blend better on my skin and deliver the dewy flush I’m after. However, I was pleasantly surprised by this powder compact. Euphoria is a gorgeous cool pinky mauve that lands right in the middle between rose and berry. It added a complementary wash of color to my skin that wasn’t too commanding for my typical low-key daily makeup routine. The color payoff was also surprisingly intense. With many powder blushes, I often have to really build up the coverage, but this one was super pigmented from the first swipe. Needless to say, a little goes a long way, so I recommend gentle tapping your brush on the pan to avoid over-application — it’s always easier to build up your flush than take it down.”

Samantha Scott, Newsletter Editor & Strategist, Wearing Thrill

“I haven’t used powder blush in at least half a decade so I was curious to see what Kosas had to offer. Upon opening the compact, I loved the marbled effect and couldn’t get enough of the buttery texture as I swatched it onto my hand. I tried the shade Thrill and based on the description, expected a vibrant orange that would pop on my skin. Instead, I got a more subtle peachy pink. As far as application, more is not necessarily more. I’m used to packing on cream and liquid formulas and blending away the excess. Here, the best strategy was to start small and build as needed. I don’t know that Blush is Life will be entering my regular rotation, but I will keep it on hand to pair with liquid formulas for long-lasting going out and event looks.”

Maggie Haddad, Sr. Social Strategist, Wearing Hype

"Powder blush has officially made its comeback. After years of obsessing over cream formulas, this new product from Kosas has reminded me of the power of powder. The marbled appearance gives your cheeks a multidimensional flush of color. I also love how each shade has a little shimmer — perfect for the summer months. Since the product is quite light, it's easy to control the application. Whether you like a vibrant cheek or a faint flush, this formula delivers."

Amanda Ross, Beauty Editor, Wearing Blissed

“A baked blush just feels so summertime. The minute I swept this formula on (I tried it on its own and layered over a liquid blush for more intensity), I knew it would stay in my bag all season long. One drag of the brush picked up a ton of pigment, which blended easily into the skin and with the other products I applied. The shimmery veins through the blush add just a hint of glow, the ultimate one-and-done for the warmer months.”

Is Kosas’ Blush is Life Dimensional + Brightening Blush Worth It?

If you don’t have a solid powder blush in your makeup lineup, this Kosas compact is a great option. It comes in an array of shades with just the right amount of shimmer and it offers a long-lasting finish. But if you’re used to tapping on creams and liquids with your fingertips, there will be a little bit of a learning curve when using a brush to apply this powder because less is truly more. The silver lining is if you put too much on, it buffs out beautifully with a larger cheek brush.