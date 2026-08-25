When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

Stumped on how to line your lips? Unclear on how to do a dewy skin look that isn’t greasy? There’s a Katie Jane Hughes tutorial (or two) to clear up your confusion. Thanks to her in-depth yet easily digestible breakdowns of trends and techniques, the celebrity makeup artist and KJH.brand founder has amassed over two million followers across Instagram and TikTok. When Hughes isn’t creating tutorials or developing products for her line, she’s keeping Dua Lipa looking sun-kissed and glowy. (She was behind the pop star’s viral shimmery smoky eye stage makeup on her Radical Optimum tour.)

Unsurprisingly, Hughes says her typical everyday makeup is “skin forward, blushy, and ever-changing!” Not unlike what you see scrolling through her social feeds. As someone who serves as reference material, where does Hughes get inspiration for the looks she films? “Depending on the day, sometimes I chat with friends and my team,” she tells TZR. “I love to go straight to the community to find out about what questions they have. Also, I often find myself inspired by home interiors.”

As for the essentials Hughes has in her personal kit? She’s sharing her favorite products over and under $25, below.

Katie’s Favorites Over $25

Katie’s Favorites Under $25