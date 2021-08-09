Kaima Cosmetics Eye Glitters Are TikTok's Glittery New Obsession

TikTok is a makeup lover's paradise, perfect for discovering the best beauty products on the market and must-know trends. Among them are the reverse cat-eye technique and the salt water acne hack, which are just two of the many topics that have recently earned viral status. And now, there's a new product making its rounds. Enter Kaima Cosmetics, a makeup brand based in the UK that's, quite literally, earned a cult-like following overnight for its mesmerizing, duochrome glitters.

Kaima Cosmetics' glittery eyeshadow (dubbed "Chameleon Eyeshadow Flakes") is, hands-down, the talk of the industry right now. On Friday, August 6, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira shared a TikTok video with her seven million followers in which she raves about the high-pigmented, prismatic formulas. She claims she bought not one but 17 different shades, panning the camera over all of the different colored glitters to prove it.

At the time of writing, her clip amassed 2.7 million likes and a whopping 11 million views. Just hours after posting the video, Kaima Cosmetics stated that its site was down — seemingly due to an overwhelming influx of new buyers. In the comments section of Nogueira's video, they wrote: "Our website is off (temporarily) whilst we catch up on everyone's orders. We are hoping for everything to be back to normal on Monday/Tuesday."

As seen in the video, Nogueira uses the Chameleon Eyeshadow Flakes in the shade Prism, teamed with its Glistening Pigment Mix. She simply puts a small amount of the loose glitter onto a dish and mixes in two drops of the pigment mix. Combined, the solution melts down to a liquid, making for super easy application on the lids. "This is hands-down the best, coolest product I've ever put on my eyes," she says.

The Chameleon Eyeshadow Flakes can also be applied without the Glistening Pigment Mix, too. For best results, the brand recommends applying a thin layer of its glitter adhesive and then waiting 20 seconds until it’s tacky. From there, gently pack the glitter onto your lids with a flat eyeshadow brush and ‎voilà: glittery perfection.

This isn't the first time Nogueira's raved about the brand. She introduced her followers to its Diamond Glow Highlighter in July. After posting about the super-pigmented formula (which she compares to the look of "crushed diamonds"), it sold out completely — and it still is to this day.

The brand has yet to announce its restock, so we recommend checking in on the brand frequently for an update. After all, you really don’t want to miss out on its restock. We have a feeling it won’t last long.