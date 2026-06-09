The season might not officially start until midway through the month, but your social calendar might say otherwise. Yes, with summer Fridays in effect at work, rooftop happy hours, and planned weekends at the beach, all signs point to the arrival of summer. June 2026’s best new beauty products also signal it’s time to fully embrace the easy, care-free days famously associated with the season.

Most of June’s launches are designed to make your beauty routine as effortless as possible during the warmer months — and tackle common side effects of the heat and humidity. Skin care like PCA’s exfoliating pads sweep away sweat and excess oil, makeup like Dior’s highlighter balm leave you glowing, and hair care like RŌZ’s wave mist simplifying hair styling. If you haven’t picked up on it yet, lean into the relaxing vibe of summer by toning down your extensive skin care regimen, swapping out your high-coverage foundation, and putting down your hot tools.

Below, you’ll find the biggest skin care, makeup, and hair care launches launching this month.

June 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Peel Pads PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads $60 See On PCA Skin These easy-to-use peel pads combine chemical, enzyme, and physical exfoliation to revive dull, congested skin. They’re also infused with peptides, niacinamide, and licorice root extract to help calm redness, minimize wrinkles and fine lines.

June 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Highlighter Dior Dior Backstage Glassy Glow Stick $44 See On Dior Achieving a glass skin look isn’t possible without a highlighter. This stick one from Dior is a creamy balm so it melts into skin and comes in a range of shades, from iridescent bronze to luminous white to shimmery mint.

Best New Cushion Foundation YSL Beauty Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation $49 See On Sephora YSL Beauty pulled from the K-beauty staple for its latest foundation launch. This cushion compact offers buildable medium coverage with a soft radiant finish. Expect to be reaching for it all summer long as the base of your glowy makeup looks.

Best New Blurred Lipstick Hourglass Phantom Blur Balm $38 See On Hourglass Nail the blurred lip trend with just a swipe of Hourglass’ latest lipstick creation. The balmy texture stays smooth and doesn’t dry out lips with wear. Choose from five neutral shades.

Best New Pressed Powder Ilia Soft Focus Finishing Powder $44 See On Sephora Keep excess shine under control on summer’s hottest days by patting on Ilia’s oil-absorbing finishing powder. Stacked with hydrating ingredients, the talc-free formula melts into skin for a blurred, smooth finish.

Best New Concealer Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Complexion Perfector $33 $23 See On Laura Mercier In honor of its 30th anniversary, Laura Mercier gave its most famous product a makeover. The reimagined Secret Camouflage concealer now comes with a base shade plus a cool and warm adjusters to mix to cover any imperfection seamlessly.

June 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Wave Spray RŌZ Wave Texturizing Mist $35 See On RŌZ Salt sprays are notorious for leaving hair dry and crunchy, but Mara Roszak flipped the script on the product with the wave mist from her RŌZ hair care line. By misting and scrunching it on dry strands you’ll get lived-in natural waves that are soft and touchable.