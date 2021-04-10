Chances are you’ve Googled your favorite celebrity’s beauty routine at least once or twice. And, by the time you reach the end, the total cost for all the products exceeds your monthly rent many times over. However, if you look at Jessica Alba’s beauty secrets, you’ll find her step-by-step approach is actually affordable and accessible to everyone, thanks to her clean skin care brand, Honest Beauty. Even better news: The actor-turned-entrepreneur just released a video spilling her top seven essential beauty tips.

In the 2 minute and 42-second video, the co-founder shares the low-down on her beauty expertise. Read: If you’ve always wondered how Alba achieves her ultra-dewy complexion, you won’t want to miss out on her tips. Yes, the mother of three reveals the can’t-live-without products that she swears by for her glowy skin, as well as her tricks on how to apply them. And on top of her skin care guidance, the actor shows how she masters a standout eye look when wearing a mask.

Below, watch the video for yourself, and take notes on Alba’s best beauty tips. Note: Run, don’t walk to your local Target, because you’ll want to pick up all the products she mentions in the video to recreate her enviable glow at home.

Jessica Alba’s 7 Essential Beauty Secrets

Shop The Products From The Video

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.