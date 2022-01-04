Believe It Or Not, This Viral Face Oil Will Give You Perfectly Mattified Skin

Dewy skin has been all the rage as of late, but a matte complexion will always be timeless. For those with oily skin, achieving a matte look typically means sticking to powder products and avoiding glow-giving skin care. However, an innovative product has recently gone viral for its awe-inducing skin transformations. Jason Wu Beauty, a cosmetics line from the New York City-based fashion designer, is making the rounds on TikTok as users showcase the ability of Jason Wu’s face oil — that’s right, an oil — to mattify their skin.

The Jason Wu Beauty website claims that the Magic Matte Face Oil turns oily skin matte “instantly like it’s magic.” It can be used on its own, but is intended to be used as a makeup primer, mattifying the skin before application and even touching up any oily spots throughout the day over top of makeup — even powders. But if you have acne-prone skin, don’t be alarmed by the mention of oil; this product doesn’t actually contain any oils. It’s mattifying powers are likely due to the formula’s inclusion of silica, a mineral that absorbs oil. Still, it’s not easy to wrap your brain around a product like this making skin less oily, but luckily, there are plenty of TikTok videos where you can see it in action.

Makeup artist Megs Cahill shared her experience with the product, which she says “changed my makeup gme forever.” In the clip, Cahill says that she’s going for a “supermodel matte look”, applying a few drops to one side of her face. As directed, she waits a few minutes for it to set, and her skin is noticably less glowy. “It’s still a beautiful soft matte, but you do not see that greasy shine like this side,” Cahill says as she alternates showing each side of her face to the camera.

Another user, @MissKrissyM, applied the Magic Matte Face Oil to one side of her face, saying she would show viewers the difference after wearing her makeup for several hours. At the end of her evening, she concludes “it’s a ‘yes’ for me,” adding that “this held up pretty good.”

One of the best features of this oil? It retails for just $16, and you can also find Jason Wu Beauty at select Target stories as well as Target.com.

